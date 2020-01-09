Officials have identified a 29-year-old North Charleston man who was fatally shot Wednesday night.

Courtenay Ambrose Smalls was unconscious on the ground when police responded to his home on Saint Francis Street in the Neck Area around 7:15 p.m., according to an incident report.

Police tried to help Smalls, but he died at 7:31 p.m. at the scene of a gunshot wound, Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Dobbins said.

North Charleston police haven't identified any suspects or determined what led to the shooting, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

Smalls' death was the first homicide of 2020 in North Charleston and the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.