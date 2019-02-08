north charleston police webref web recurring (copy)

Authorities have identified a 35-year-old North Charleston man killed in a shooting at an apartment Monday. 

Exavier Washington died of a gunshot wound at 3336 Kraft Ave., according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. 

North Charleston police were called at 2:15 p.m. Monday. A woman in another apartment reported that a bullet came through her wall from her neighbor's home, according to audio of the 911 call. 

Officers looked inside the apartment where the gunfire originated and saw shell casings and blood on the floor. Police said they found Washington in a back bedroom, lying between a bed and a wall. 

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. 

Police have not announced arrests in the case. 

Reach Angie Jackson at 843-937-5705. Follow her on Twitter at @angiejackson23

Angie Jackson covers crime and breaking news for The Post and Courier. She previously covered the same beat for the Grand Rapids Press and MLive.com in Michigan. When she’s not reporting, Angie enjoys teaching yoga and exploring the outdoors.