Coroner identifies man who died following North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 28-year-old man who died following a shooting on East Montague Avenue this week.

Jharrda Jerome Brown, of North Charleston, died at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 7 at Medical University Hospital of a gunshot wound, the Coroner's Office said.

Officers responded to a report of a man suffering gunshot wounds at 5:22 p.m. that day in the 1800 block of East Montague Avenue, said North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

Police haven't named suspects and further information was not available as of the morning of Feb. 9.