top story

Coroner identifies man found dead in taxicab in West Ashley

  • Updated
suspicious cab.jpg (copy)
Charleston County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person whose body was found in a taxicab parked near Carverwood Lane and Jackwood Court in West Ashley Friday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2021. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was found dead on Feb. 5 in a taxicab stopped on a residential street in West Ashley.

Wilson "Billy" Hodge Jr., 61, of Charleston, was found dead at 12:47 p.m. that day inside the vehicle on Jackwood Court, the Coroner's Office said. 

How Hodge died wasn't known as of Monday and a cause of death is pending further investigation. 

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, which is currently classified as suspicious. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

