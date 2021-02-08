Coroner identifies man found dead in taxicab in West Ashley

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was found dead on Feb. 5 in a taxicab stopped on a residential street in West Ashley.
Wilson "Billy" Hodge Jr., 61, of Charleston, was found dead at 12:47 p.m. that day inside the vehicle on Jackwood Court, the Coroner's Office said.
How Hodge died wasn't known as of Monday and a cause of death is pending further investigation.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, which is currently classified as suspicious.
This story is developing. Check back for more.