The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a burglary suspect who was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning.
Muhammad Abdallah, 38, of Charleston died at an apartment on Charleston's East Side following an altercation with a resident, authorities said.
Police responded around 6 a.m. to the home at 68 Amherst St. to a report of a burglary in progress.
The resident, identified in an incident report as 27-year-old John Leonard Naughton, told police that a man had forced his way inside. A fight broke out, and Naughton stabbed the man with a knife, police said.
Police said Tuesday that detectives continued to investigate the incident. No further details have been released.
Naughton does not face charges at this time.
Abdallah's criminal history includes convictions of armed robbery, burglary and entering a premises after warning, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.