Coroner identifies man fatally shot at North Charleston nightclub

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities have identified a man who died after he was shot at a nightclub on Ashley Phosphate Road earlier this week.

Kadeem Felder, 30, died at 7:30 a.m. May 19 at Trident Medical Center of a gunshot wound, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Off-duty police officers were working security at 11:49 p.m. May 18 at Vibez Restaurant and Lounge, 2611 Ashley Phosphate Road, when a large crowd started fleeing the building, according to a North Charleston Police Department incident report.

At first, some patrons told officers someone dropped a bottle on the ground, but a group of people carrying a man by his arms came out, the report said. They put the man on the ground near the club's entrance.

A sergeant tried to staunch a gunshot wound on the man’s back as other officers secured the area, the report said. Paramedics arrived and transported the man to Trident Medical Center for further treatment, but he died the following morning.

Officers who viewed surveillance footage from the club determined the man was shot on the dance floor, according to the report.

The incident report listed Felder's city of residence as Goose Creek, while the Coroner's Office said he lived in North Charleston. It wasn't clear which was his primary place of residence.