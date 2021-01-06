Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Charleston County jail

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the inmate found dead Tuesday at the Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.

Jamal Sutherland, a 31-year-old Goose Creek resident, died in the jail around 10:30 a.m., the Coroner's Office said. His cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Deputies found the inmate unresponsive about 10 a.m., said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail.

The State Law Enforcement Division was called, as part of regular Sheriff’s Office protocol, to investigate the death, Antonio said. An internal investigation also is underway.

Two detention deputies have been placed on paid, administrative leave, he said.

Sutherland was booked into the jail at 8:36 p.m. Monday on one count of third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, according to jail records.

Further information about the case was not available Wednesday.