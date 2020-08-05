Coroner identifies Charleston man killed in East Side housing project shooting

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man who was killed in downtown Charleston early Wednesday.

The homicide occurred at 6 America St., Charleston police said. A call about the shooting was received by police about 12:37 a.m. Wednesday.

The area is home to the Wraggborough Homes public-housing project, sandwiched between America and Drake streets in the city's East Side neighborhood.

An officer was nearby on Alexander Street when he heard what sounded like gunfire coming from America Street, according to an incident report. Several calls also came in from residents who heard the gunshots.

When the officer arrived at the location, he found a man dead in the playground area. Police said the victim died of a gunshot wound.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Mark Seabrook of Charleston.

He died about 12:40 a.m., according to the Coroner's Office.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, a police spokesman said. The incident report did not identify any suspects.

According to data compiled by the Charleston Police Department, this is the ninth homicide within the city's jurisdiction this year.

On July 21, the department announced that Charleston officers would team up with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and the State Law Enforcement Division to increase patrols on the peninsula with the goal of reducing crime. Two days later, that effort began and has remained in place since.

The area they patrol is the city's business district, a rectangle-shaped area that stretches from Line Street on the north to Broad Street on the south and from St. Philip Street on the west to Meeting Street on the east, as well as the Market Street area from Meeting to Concord streets and Hayne/Guignard streets to Cumberland Street.

Charleston police said officers have increased their presence on the East Side for the past year.

"Without revealing specific operational details, CPD has had an increased foot, bicycle and vehicular presence on the East Side for the better part of a year now, as part of our larger effort to build trust and increase public safety throughout the area," police spokesman Charles Francis said in an emailed statement. "In addition to these increased patrols, CPD officers have participated in a large and growing number of community events that have allowed us to be more directly responsive to the East Side citizens we serve, including neighborhood forums, informal meet and greets, facilitated public engagement sessions and more."

When asked on Wednesday the precise number of officers from the police department, sheriff's office and SLED, Francis declined to provide details, saying the department "prefers not to provide specific numbers during this active operational period."

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the homicide call 843-743-7200.

Mikaela Porter and Gregory Yee contributed to this report.