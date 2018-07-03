I-26 wreck (copy)

Authorities respond to a fatal wreck on Monday that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 at Eagle Drive in North Charleston. Donna Gatch/Provided

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the Asheville, N.C., woman killed in a five-vehicle wreck that sent two other people to the hospital and closed Interstate 26 east for hours on Monday.

Rachel Silver, 25, died after the Audi SUV she was driving caught fire in a chain-reaction collision at 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 210 in North Charleston, authorities said. 

S.C. Highway Patrol investigators said the wreck happened as the SUV, a GMC pickup truck and a tractor-trailer were slowing for traffic congestion. Authorities said a second tractor-trailer struck the back of the pickup and caused the collision. 

The tractor-trailer that hit the pickup caught fire. The driver was able to escape and was not injured. 

A driver and a passenger in the pickup were injured and transported to an area hospital. 

Debris from the initial collision hit a BMW that was legally parked in the emergency lane as the driver waited for roadside assistance. 

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for about three hours until crews reopened one lane. All lanes were back open by 8:30 p.m. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

