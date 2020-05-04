Coroner identifies 2 men killed in North Charleston shooting

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two people who were fatally shot following an incident on Reddin Road in North Charleston on Friday night.

Jamaal Cordrey, 34, died of gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said late Sunday. Jesse White, 60, died of a gunshot wound and sharp force injuries.

Investigators identified a suspect, Jamal Hassan Doctor, 39, who remains hospitalized after being stabbed, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

An update to his condition was not available Monday morning.

Officers were called out to Spruill Avenue north of McMillan Avenue for a report of a possible shooting, according to an incident report.

While checking near St. Johns Avenue, two officers were stopped by a man and a woman who said people had been shot in their apartment building, the report said. The officers then heard shots coming from 3863 Reddin Road and were directed to the apartments by bystanders.

The officers secured the building, gave aid to victims in two units and secured the crime scenes, the report said.

At one apartment, officers found a man dead of gunshot wounds and were pointed to another unit, where they found another man dead of gunshot wounds, police said.

Information on which victim was found in what apartment was not available Monday morning.

Doctor remains hospitalized and in the custody of Charleston County sheriff's deputies.

He was charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police said.