north charleston police webref web recurring (copy) (copy)

Authorities have identified a 20-year-old man shot and killed last week outside a North Charleston home. 

DeTwan Walker, of North Charleston, died Dec. 26 at 3434 Navajo St. North Charleston police are investigating his death as a homicide. 

Police said Walker's girlfriend reported that he had shot himself, but an autopsy indicated otherwise. 

Walker's girlfriend said the two of them had been talking when he walked out on to the porch. Shortly after, she heard a shot. She told an emergency dispatcher she found Walker on the porch with a gun nearby.

He was dead when officers arrived about 1 a.m. 

Police searched the home and found marijuana and pills. They arrested Walker's girlfriend on a charge of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 4 drugs. 

Authorities have not announced any arrests in Walker's killing. 

Reach Angie Jackson at 843-937-5705. Follow her on Twitter at @angiejackson23

Tags

Angie Jackson covers crime and breaking news for The Post and Courier. She previously covered the same beat for the Grand Rapids Press and MLive.com in Michigan. When she’s not reporting, Angie enjoys teaching yoga and exploring the outdoors.