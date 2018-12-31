Authorities have identified a 20-year-old man shot and killed last week outside a North Charleston home.
DeTwan Walker, of North Charleston, died Dec. 26 at 3434 Navajo St. North Charleston police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Police said Walker's girlfriend reported that he had shot himself, but an autopsy indicated otherwise.
Walker's girlfriend said the two of them had been talking when he walked out on to the porch. Shortly after, she heard a shot. She told an emergency dispatcher she found Walker on the porch with a gun nearby.
He was dead when officers arrived about 1 a.m.
Police searched the home and found marijuana and pills. They arrested Walker's girlfriend on a charge of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 4 drugs.
Authorities have not announced any arrests in Walker's killing.