Coronavirus, protest pressures prompt renewed call for regional SC police academies

Charleston-area police leaders are renewing calls for a regional training academy for officers after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the state's lone facility in Columbia for months amid widespread calls for law enforcement reform.

North Charleston police are leading the charge, again pushing a plan to create a satellite training facility with Trident Technical College at the school's campus in that city. Assistant Police Chief Greg Gomes argues the move would help area police agencies get new recruits on the street more quickly and ease the burden of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, which has a backlog after shutting down in March in an effort to help protect against the virus.

North Charleston has five recruits who have been waiting for their in-person training at the academy since January. They are scheduled to begin that process when the facility welcomes new classes next month, but that means they likely won't hit the streets until sometime in September at the earliest, police said.

Gomes said a regional program would boost the state's capabilities, providing the same core of instruction while preparing recruits for the unique needs of the communities they will serve. Improved training has been a key demand of the ongoing protests for police reform that have followed George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis last month. Gomes argues that more local control over the process would help departments weed out potential bad apples and provide more intensive training in de-escalation techniques and other key tactics.

“No one in law enforcement disagrees we need more training,” he said. “The conversation has revolved around making sure we have the best trained police officers who are well-versed in the communities they serve.”

Academy officials have long been protective of their turf and have resisted efforts to establish regional training centers. They favor a centralized facility that provides a uniform level of training to officers from departments both large and small. They worry that consistency will be lost if the system is fractured.

The academy, perennially strapped for cash, also is leery of competition that might siphon off training funds. Supporters of regional training facilities maintain they aren't interested in tapping into the academy's $16 million annual budget and would pursue other funds, such as S.C. Education Lottery money, to help with costs.

Still, it's been a hard sell. Last year, the academy’s governing board, which is heavy with law enforcement leaders based in the Midlands. swatted down dueling proposals by Charleston and North Charleston police to set up regional academies in the Lowcountry.

COVID-19 interferes

For years, police agencies groused about the wait times for openings at the academy, where average enrollment delays exceeded three months in 2018. The academy changed course last year and allowed recruits to get four weeks of training at their home departments watching videotaped lessons taught by academy instructors. That shortened the in-person time at the academy from 12 to eight weeks, freeing up classroom space and allowing instructors to hold more sessions each year. As a result, the wait time to enroll dropped to less than 14 days, said Academy Director Jackie Swindler.

"There was no backlog, there was no waiting," he said. "Then COVID hit, but nobody could help that."

The novel coronavirus forced the academy into a prolonged shutdown. When it reopens July 5, social distancing will require reduced classroom sizes and fewer recruits per dorm, along with other precautions. Classrooms designed for 70 students may be limited to just a third of that number or less. But few agencies had much active hiring or shutdown during the ongoing pandemic, so academy officials don't expect the new limits will create significant delays, Swindler said.

Some 230 recruits are in the pipeline at this point, but Swindler said it shouldn't take too long for the academy to catch up.

South Carolina is one of only a handful of states with a single training academy, a model that’s remained unchanged for five decades despite a doubling of the state’s population in that time. Georgia, North Carolina and Florida all have multiple training sites, with the Tarheel State making use of both technical colleges and large police departments to handle basic training classes. Nationally, educational institutions such as two-year colleges operate nearly half of all law enforcement training academies, a 2016 Bureau of Justice study found.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said he has been impressed with the quality of the academy's offerings and the commitment of its instructors. But he also sees room for a regional program, and he's convinced the Lowcountry has the talent and resources to make that happen. Charleston police already run a pre-academy program instructing recruits in everything from local ordinances to defensive tactics. He would prefer a police-run program over the technical college route. But having more than one facility in the state would make it much easier on quality candidates who have young children or family obligations, and it would give officials options if a virus outbreak or similar calamity shuts down the lone campus, he said.

"That is an argument for having a few different locations, so you don't have to shut everything down," he said. "A regional model would offer us redundancy, so we would not have a single point of failure."

Consistency vs. innovation

Reynolds said he's also not a big fan of the video training now in place, a standardized option designed to address a variety of departments throughout the state. Like Gomes, he would prefer immersing recruits in the culture and needs of the communities they will serve, teaching them about Charleston's diversity, its troubled history with race, the debate over monuments to controversial figures and more.

"The video might feature a person who has never set foot in Charleston," he said. "It's reaching the lowest common denominator for the whole state."

Swindler said he has received very positive feedback about the video training, and a number of agencies have augmented those lessons with additional instruction on how the scenarios discussed might play out in their communities.

Jarrod Bruder, executive director of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, said there are always challenges with long-distance learning, but the academy has done a good job with the program and its overall offerings. He sees more downsides to a regional approach with multiple facilities. Chief among them is a loss of consistency with training, creating unwelcome gaps and inequities across the state, he said.

Opponents of regional facilities have long argued that a decentralized approach would undercut the mission to provide equal training to all. The majority of police agencies in the state have less than 25 officers and lack the resources to start a training academy like those in the Charleston area envision, they say.

But Gomes said the state owes it to its citizens to try new approaches, particularly at a pivotal time when the public is demanding more training for the police officers patrolling their streets.

"We all agree it has to be consistent," he said. "But right now, it's one-size-fits-all, and every community has its unique challenges."