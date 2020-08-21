Coronavirus halted some fish population research in SC. Now it's ramping back up.

Five months after social distancing began scuttling scientific field work around South Carolina, the marine researchers who watch over fish and other aquatic life have re-started monitoring efforts.

In a few cases, the gap in data could add uncertainty for years to come over decisions about when and how to allow certain fishing.

In March, the spread of COVID-19 prompted the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to pause its research vessel trips, including the inshore trawl of the Charleston Harbor that had run every month without interruption for four decades. The trawl drags a net along the harbor floor and researchers collect data on what comes up. Among other things, it allows state regulators to keep an eye on the shrimp population.

Mel Bell, director of DNR's Office of Fisheries Management, said this summer has been the biggest disruption in marine monitoring since most modern programs started in the 1970s and 1980s. The only precedent he could think of for long-term disruption was when U-boats prowled off the coast in World War II.

Crew members on the research vessel Silver Crescent regularly work in tight quarters, meaning the state agency had to figure out how to operate with less close contact. The disruption didn't end up delaying this year's late May opening to shrimp fishing, however, Bell said.

"Luckily we had a good snapshot of what the shrimp population looked like before we hit March," he said.

In part, the long record of the trawls gave officials confidence on how well the shrimp were faring, said Michael Kendrick of DNR’s Marine Resources Research Institute. Trawl trips were not taken in March, April, May and July, but since then, voyages have re-started.

Staff are "wearing masks the entire time they're on the boat conducting these trawls," Kendrick said. "It really makes for tough conditions for the staff, who’ve really stepped up and worked hard to help us minimize the transmission of the virus."

Biologists were even able to make a multi-day trip south to Calibogue Sound, between Daufuskie Island and Hilton Head Island. The voyage is taken quarterly and involves sampling 24 locations to get a better idea of shrimp populations in a larger area.

Instead of sleeping on the boat as they usually would, Kendrick said, staff had to stop off every night and sleep in DNR facilities along the water.

For offshore sampling, however, it's been more challenging to make adjustments.

Michel Reichert, also of DNR's Marine Resources Research Institute, leads a group of 30 people who take samples and record videos of reef fish that travel in a zone 60 to 90 miles offshore.

These researchers take trips that average five days at sea and patrol an area from Cape Hatteras, N.C., to Fort Pierce, Fla., where they've set about 1,500 underwater traps to collect fish. The data they collect is used for federal decisions on commercial and recreational fishing throughout the Southeast.

But like the nearshore work, multi-day trips are no longer a possibility, Reichert said.

A crew that once included 15 boat hands and researchers has now been whittled down to as few as eight on the 110-foot Palmetto, DNR's largest research vessel. The ship took a single-day cruise on Aug. 17, its first 2020 trip in a monitoring season that usually runs from April to October.

"I am really happy we were actually able to go out because that was kind of in doubt for a while," Reichert said.

However, Reichert's group will only be able to reach sites offshore South Carolina, and not the other three states they had previously patrolled.

That and the missed months of sampling will lead to a gap in the data used to create stock assessments — guides produced every few years showing whether anglers are extracting too many fish of a species or whether the stock has started to dwindle. Regulators are concerned right now about a few key species — gag grouper, red grouper and red porgy.

While it's not abnormal for there to be a hole in fisheries data if a storm waylays a trip, Bell called this year's gap a "crater."

Most likely, this year will present a challenge in the future when data scientists have to produce stock assessments that rely on 2020, said John Carmichael, executive director of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council. The panel sets regulations like seasons or size of catch for commercial and recreational from the east coast of Florida to North Carolina.

Anglers themselves provide some data on fish populations, Carmichael said, but that doesn't make up for the gap in scientific work completely. Fishermen are usually catching larger, older fish, giving researchers less of an idea about the whole population.

"If we miss a good class perhaps this year, we may not really have a good handle on how fishing is affecting the population right now," Carmichael said. "We'll have a little less confidence in our assessments for the next few years."