Coronavirus explosion prompts delays inspection of Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor

A federal inspection of Joseph Floyd Manor, a senior housing building in Charleston where residents have reported concerning living conditions, has been postponed due to concerns over the rapid expansion of coronavirus cases in the area.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development planned to inspect the 12-story building on Tuesday, but called off the trip after coronavirus case numbers continued to rise sharply in Charleston and surrounding areas.

The Post and Courier first reported residents' concerns in May and later toured the building with local officials.

Authorities noted bedbug infestations, mold, rats and other issues inside the building, which houses low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

Joseph Floyd Manor is owned and operated by the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority — an independent entity that's loosely under the jurisdiction of Charleston County Council.

Council members select the Housing Authority's board members, but make no decisions on the agency's operations, personnel, finances or infrastructure improvements.

Immediate steps have been taken to address the vermin and to make repairs wherever possible, but funding has been a significant roadblock to major repairs for years.

On Wednesday, Laura Morris, a member of the Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners, said that the HUD inspection will give the building a score, but will not lay out a plan to address ongoing issues in the building.

"We're left with the same problem," Morris said. "We don't have enough money to do what we need to. There is no road forward without more money. It simply costs us more to operate the building than we get."

HUD officials decided on July 7 to push back the inspection, according to the agency. The Housing Authority was notified of the change the following day and county officials were notified July 9.

Federal housing officials said they plan to revisit Charleston's coronavirus numbers in two weeks.

"If the data shows the situation is safe, HUD will notify that we will be conducting the inspection in 14 days," the agency said.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, said residents have reached out to him with concerns. They worry about the building's future and have asked whether Joseph Floyd Manor might be sold to a developer.

If that were to happen, residents would likely be permanently displaced.

Morris said residents can rest assured no such plan is in the works.

"There’s no way that building's going anywhere in the near future," she said.

As residents and officials wait for federal inspectors, Morris said her board and Housing Authority employees have had their hands full dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, two Joseph Floyd Manor residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, she said.

Testing was offered last week to all residents and was held on site so no one would have to leave the building, Morris said. In all, 54 residents were tested, 53 of whom came back negative. The results of the last test are pending.