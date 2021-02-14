Coronavirus drove Charleston County to keep people out of jail. Here's how.

A data-driven tool that Charleston County leaders are using to keep low-risk defendants out of jail has taken on a new importance as coronavirus spreads behind bars. Experts hope to continue its usage.

The Charleston Pretrial Risk Assessment Instrument logs data from defendants' records to calculate whether they fall into a group that’s particularly likely to skip court proceedings. The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council introduced the concept years ago, as jurisdictions across the country tried to use scientific processes to cut out systemic bias from judges and law enforcement.

Even outside of the pandemic, bond hearings are brief and often waived by those charged with some crimes.

Generally, defendants are placed before a video feed in the jail, linking them to a courtroom. There, a magistrate judge reads the charges and, usually, sets a bond amount. Magistrate judges aren’t allowed to set bond for anyone facing a capital charge and can choose to deny bond for those accused of some violent crimes. Anyone else is entitled to a personal recognizance bond, setting them free without posting bail with the understanding that they’ll return for court hearings.

Judges weigh two factors to decide how much bond to set: the potential for endangering the community and a defendant’s likelihood of returning for scheduled hearings so the case can be resolved.

Attorneys, supporters and victims can try to show that the defendant is too poor to pay a cash bond, or that their community ties, family obligations or clean record mean that they’ll stay out of trouble until their next court date.

The second part is where local leaders have made changes.

How it works

In January 2018, the CJCC introduced the Virginia Pretrial Risk Assessment Instrument and kept track of how well that system worked on a local level. It was used to help judges determine if a person is a flight risk or a danger to the public.

Two years later, experts used that data to design a new tool: the local Charleston version.

Analysts use data from court records and the jail to fill out the assessment on the defendants’ behalf. With no interview required, staff can assess more defendants than the 51.5 percent of those accused that they could manage with the Virginia system.

The assessment assigns points for flags in defendants’ records that are “associated with greater risk of failure,” according to the CJCC, such as past flights and convictions, and factors in the charges for their latest arrests. The defendant’s age factors in as well — and a point is subtracted for women.

The questionnaire puts each defendant in a category based on flight patterns from others with similar backgrounds. The lowest level has just a 10 percent chance of getting rearrested or missing a court hearing, while the highest-risk category has a 65 percent chance of doing so.

Judges and attorneys don’t actually see the breakdown, just a score that they can look at alongside other testimony. The CJCC has data experts monitor the results for any racial bias but says they, so far, haven’t identified any trends.

Foundation for the future

The only improvement Allie Menegakis, a defense attorney and founder of South Carolina for Criminal Justice Reform, wants to see is a higher usage rate for the assessment. Without attorneys or bond amount guidance for magistrate judges, she said data is one of the easiest ways for the county’s justice leaders to check themselves for equitable patterns.

“We’re not going to see a really equitable bond court hearing system until every defendant is provided an attorney,” Menegakis said. “But this gets us a lot closer, and shows some of what a good defense attorney would be bringing a judge to see.”

The county’s experts say these assessments have been a success, with high-level crimes making up a large portion of people who have remained behind bars for more than a few days.

“The people who are staying in the jail are the people with more serious crimes,” said 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, whose agency prosecutes cases in Charleston and Berkeley counties. “If you’re going to have people in jail, you want it to be serious cases and not low-level cases that don’t create a danger to the community.”

Pandemic dangers

Gauging dangers of defendants returning to threaten their victims, of more violence from people undeterred by a night or two in jail and danger to the law enforcement officers tasked with bringing truant defendants to court dates have always been key considerations for the judges who decide how much that freedom should cost.

Though authorities have equipped jails, including the Cannon Detention Center, with extra help including sanitation, masks and rapid testing, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that such high-density housing makes COVID-19 a particular risk for staff and inmates.

The Charleston County jail steadily cut down on the number of inmates incarcerated when the pandemic reached South Carolina, reducing the population from over 1,300 people in January to a monthly average under 920 after March. It has remained low since, a situation likely to continue as Sheriff Kristin Graziano formally ended the jail’s agreement to house detainees for the federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency.

To Menegakis, it’s a sudden uptick of the justice system’s slow turn toward a perspective that sees criminals as a potential danger to their communities, but also recognizes that jails can harm nonviolent defendants. Graziano has said she’s particularly concerned that, because of safety protocols amid the pandemic, inmates don’t have their usual access to educational and therapeutic programs.

“People are coming to me with these ideas like, ‘Oh, we probably shouldn’t lock them up unless it’s really necessary, because now that’s dangerous for them,’” Menegakis said. “It’s scary that people can get physically sick now, but it’s not new that getting booked can mean losing your job, family custody, mental health.”

For every inmate who goes free because of the pandemic, Menegakis sees a data point proving what she’s believed for years: The vast majority of Charleston County arrestees will be better equipped for a fair trial if they’re allowed to keep their families, jobs and community ties. By the time jails return to their usual level of safety, she said she hopes every inmate will get an equal chance at that advantage, guided by judges who have seen the assessment’s success.