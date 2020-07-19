Coronavirus delays redevelopment of North Charleston's historic Chicora school until 2021

Plans to revitalize a historic school in North Charleston will likely be on hold until next year after a key financial backer pulled out due to COVID-19.

Nonprofit Metanoia was on track to close this month on the site of the old Chicora Elementary School, which the nonprofit was planning to refurbish into a space for education and cultural arts.

Those plans came to a halt amid a global pandemic that continues devastating economies across the world.

Allegro Charter School of Music, scheduled to move from its downtown location into the North Charleston facility, decided not to take on additional financial obligations due to the uncertainty of the global coronavirus pandemic and the retreat of a key Allegro benefactor.

“The timing is not workable," said Principal Daniel Neikirk. “We’re still very hopeful in finding a way to move forward in the future."

Bill Stanfield, CEO of Metanoia, compared the moment to a baseball player striking out in the tenth inning of the World Series.

“When I think about those little children that would have been in that early learning center, it hurts," Stanfield said.

The project has been in the works for more than two years. Metanoia began working through additional financial challenges regarding the renovation project after a fire damaged the abandoned facility in February.

The pandemic broke out in the state a month later, devastating the economy.

Two-thirds of the $27 million renovation is being funded through state and federal tax credits, which must be used this year.

Barring $3 million in donations, Metanoia will likely lose out on those credits and will have delay their involvement in the renovation until next year, Stanfield said.

Those who'd like to donate to the initiative should contact Stanfield at bill@pushingforward.org or call 843-529-3013.

“The plans are fully permitted," Stanfield said. "That’s how close we are.”

The group remains hopeful.

“We got a team that got us this far," he said. "We hope that even if there’s not some miracle this year, that same team will have another season. We won't quit on the project. But it does mean we’re taking a step back.”

The organization also has a memorandum with the city of North Charleston giving the group site control as it secures funding. The memorandum expires in August and the nonprofit is not sure whether it will ask for an extension.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said he would be open to an extension and believes the majority of City Council would also be.

“We’re not giving up," he said. "It's such a worthwhile project."

Councilman Michael Brown said he'd be open to other investors who could develop the school into a site beneficial for the community.

"It's a bump in the road," he said. "Maybe there's some other investors who'd be willing to take it up."

Meanwhile, the school renovation impacts nearby Fresh Future Farm, an urban grocery site offering produce in a federally designated food desert.

The farm is officially part of the school property, which is all owned by the city of North Charleston.

The farm has been leasing its site from the city, but recently raised $72,000 to buy the property.

Metanoia had hoped to to purchase the school this year, and around that time, the entire parcel will be subdivided so that Fresh Future could purchase its lot for $45,750 from the North Charleston.

The renovation delay could mean Fresh Future would have to deal directly with the city, Stanfield said.

Summey said if the city were to sell the property, he'd request a reverter clause be included, allowing the property to return to the city if it ceased to be used as a farm for the community.

“If it's going to be a farm for the community, that’s one thing," he said. "I don’t want to see us give away a property that could be sold again.”

Fresh Future Farm has submitted a request to the city to meet and discuss finalizing a deal that will allow the organization to purchase the property where the farm is located, the organization said in a statement sent to The Post and Courier.

Fresh Future said the purchase would allow them to continue growing the quality of life residents in Chicora Cherokee deserve.

"We continue to be good stewards of the property the city generously leased to us six years ago," the organization said.

Fresh Future said it is disappointed to hear Metanoia is unable to move forward with its plans for the school site, but hopes the group will continue investing in the community.

Stanfield said the renovation project was an attempt to combat gentrification, which is trickling north of the peninsula into Chicora Cherokee. Residents in the predominately Black community have seen an increase in offers to buy their houses.

The school was built in the 1930s as one of several equalization schools to combat desegregation. Though it formerly served the neighborhood's white students, white flight impacted the community and Chicora Cherokee became a predominately African American neighborhood.

The school closed in 2012, and has since deteriorated.

Metanoia had hoped to refurbish the site containing an early learning center artists studios. The longer the building renovation project is delayed, the higher the risk of the site being turned into something that may not be best for the neighborhood, Stanfield said.