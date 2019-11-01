Brisk out there? Get used to it. The colder weather that swept in behind Thursday's storms is going to hang around the state and Lowcountry for a while.

Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s are expected through the weekend into next week, said meteorologist Michael Stroz, with the National Weather Service office in North Charleston.

It is a bit cooler for this time of year, when temperatures tend to average in the low 70s and 50s.

After a week of highs in the upper 70s and 80s, "it'll definitely feel a lot colder," Stroz said.

Those 60s and 40s temps might well be a taste of the winter to come. The national Climate Prediction Center is calling for a warmer than normal winter season — meaning the same temperatures we're seeing now.

There will be just enough rain to ease the drought and near-drought conditions across the South, according to the center.

Most of South Carolina inland from the coastal counties remains in a moderate drought or threatened with drought, according to the S.C. Climate Office.

Is there a snowfall outlook?

It's too early to tell since the model "does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance," the center cautioned in its seasonal forecast.

"Even during a warmer-than-average winter, periods of cold temperatures and snowfall are expected," it said.

"The Farmer's Almanac" is calling for a brisk and wet winter in the Southeast, while "The Old Farmer's Almanac" (don't ask, it's a rivalry thing) is also calling for rainy and cool, with a colder snap from around Thanksgiving into early December.

Don't know who to believe? Let's ask the woolly worm.

The worm, or woolly bear, is that brown-and-black striped caterpillar crawling across the driveway this time of year before laying up for the winter and emerging as the Isabella tiger moth.

Folklore has it that you can tell how cold the winter will be by how long its black stripe is compared to its brown — the longer the colder.

The caterpillar is found in South Carolina but is much more common in the mountains, where towns like Banner Elk, North Carolina, hold annual Woolly Worm festivals.

The Avery County Chamber of Commerce in the town just wrapped up its festival this year, after judges assessed each larval contestant's stripes — yes, really — for the prospects in the state's ski country.

The winner arrived on the collar of a thermal coat worn by Leslee Brown, of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The worm, judges said, called for snow.