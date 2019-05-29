Louis "Skip" Reville, who pleaded guilty in 2012 to molesting nearly two-dozen boys in the tri-county area over the span of a decade, will not be permitted to enter into a rehabilitation program for sexually violent predators before his 50-year sentence wraps, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
An attorney representing Reville argued in a Charleston County courtroom for a reduced sentence so that he may enter a specialized mental health treatment facility. Upon treatment, Reville has said he hopes to start his own rehabilitation program for sex offenders, according to court documents.
Reville is a former area youth sports coach, teacher, Bible group leader and foster parent with ties to the Citadel and Coastal Christian Prep in Mount Pleasant.
With his 50 year sentence, which Reville is required to serve at least 85 percent of, the admitted child sex offender would be at least 74 years old upon release.
