The University of South Carolina's first chance to hire a new president in more than a decade was a mess.
At the center was a 20-member university board, picked mostly by politicians, whose decisions were dissected and often derided. The board is almost all-white and all-male, with members who have served since Ronald Reagan was in the White House.
The board sought a change agent to control costs and slow tuition hikes. The list of finalists did not include a woman.
Trustees favored retired West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen, who some on campus thought did not have enough experience. The board took a pass on Caslen and three other finalists amid campus protests in April.
Then Gov. Henry McMaster lobbied trustees to hire Caslen during the summer when most students and faculty are away. Emails and texts showed how trustees tracked the vote count, swayed their colleagues and coordinated with the governor's office.
After a meeting in July where trustees angrily debated, the board hired the retired three-star Army general by an 11-8 vote.
However, USC's accreditors started investigating McMaster's meddling, and state lawmakers proposed throwing everyone off the board and cutting the number of trustees nearly in half.
USC began working with consultants to improve trustee practices and added training helped the school dodge accreditation sanctions in December. Bills on remaking the board will be decided next year.