Controversial Charleston school board bill sparks arguments during community meeting

A hotly contested piece of legislation that would overhaul the Charleston County School Board has parents, activists and elected leaders divided.

The bill, introduced last month by Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, would effectively scrap the entire Charleston school board and require them to run in single-member districts. This means board members would be elected only by the people who live in their district, using the geographic lines that voters use to elect County Council members.

If passed, the bill would also require all nine board members to run for reelection in November, including four whose terms end in 2022.

The bill, which passed unanimously in the House, has sparked passionate support from some parents and intense skepticism from others.

Several arguments broke out Monday night during a North Charleston community meeting between those who support the bill and those who oppose it.

At the center of the controversy surrounding the legislation is the school board's recent broad, sweeping changes to overhaul dozens of schools across the county.

Supporters of the bill said it’s a necessary step toward making school board members more responsive to community members and parents who live in their geographic region.

"To be able to know that there's a certain person that's accountable that has to answer and do what they promised they're going to do, I think is something that’s missing in this entire process,” said West Ashley parent Skylar Stewart-Clark. “I’ve described this as smoke and mirrors, what’s been going on lately.”

Some said that the bill also would reduce the influence of dark money donors that poured thousands of dollars into the school board race last year.

Others worry that nine new board members would completely derail the district's sweeping “mission critical” actions aimed at boosting diversity and providing more equitable opportunities for all students. These changes were made in the wake of a sobering 2018 report conducted by Clemson University’s Office of Inclusion and Equity that found the school district “fails nearly half of its students.”

Some of these changes, like attempts to bolster the district’s gifted and talented programs and early childhood education, received widespread positive support.

Others, like school closures, mergers and changes to popular magnet schools, sparked fiery pushback and several organized protests from concerned parents.

State Rep. Lin Bennett, R-Charleston, and Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, spoke at Monday’s meeting to voice their support for the legislation.

“The reality is that lives are literally at stake. Our children’s lives are at stake,” Pendarvis said.

County Councilman Henry Darby and Councilman Teddie Pryor said they worried the bill would thwart the board’s recent efforts to diversify Charleston County schools.

"As an African American, yes I support single-member districts. It's just the timing," Darby said.

If approved this year, the school district representation lines would be the same as the ones used for County Council elections. The lines would likely be redrawn next year after the results of the 2020 census are released.

“We need to wait until the 2020 census is complete … . To do so now, you’re going to uproot present, elected officials — that’s a sin. That’s more than a sin, that’s ungodly,” Darby said.

The County Council used an at-large system for decades, until a U.S. District judge ruled that it discriminated against black voters and ordered a change to single-member district elections in 2004.

After passing unanimously in the House last month, the school district bill now resides in the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future.

Board member Kevin Hollinshead, an outspoken supporter of the bill who helped organize Monday's event, said he plans to host another community meeting sometime in the next several weeks.