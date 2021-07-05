Containment wall at Second Presbyterian Church still bulging, threatening pedestrians

All congregations hope for growth, but Second Presbyterian Church is expanding in some unwanted ways. An old brick wall that holds in a substantial burial ground behind the building is bulging like the tide under a full moon.

For years now, that tall wall along Elizabeth and Charlotte streets in the Mazyck-Wraggborough neighborhood has been menacing pedestrians who generally have their attention focused downward, at a seemingly more imminent threat: the uneven and cracked sidewalk that might trip them if they’re not careful.

The cars parked parallel in the street along this stretch of wall also, arguably, face danger. Who knows when that wall will spit out a brick or two.

Everyone agrees it needs to be shored up.

But here’s the thing: No one wants to claim responsibility because of the inevitably high cost and the complications that accompany restoration of a historic structure in close proximity to gravesites.

The Rev. Cress Darwin, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, said no engineering analysis of the wall has been done. Its current condition is the result of around 150 years of neglect — along with a significantly elevated cemetery that puts pressure on the interior part of the wall.

Thus the bulge.

It’s thought that the wall dates to the middle 1860s and its construction was part of an earth-mining effort in one of the highest parts of the peninsula. The materials carried away likely were used to bolster the city’s Confederate defenses. The current brick wall might be a replacement. No one’s sure. The graveyard it encloses was well-used, and the remains of the dead buried there likely are stacked.

Thus the height.

The wall is getting scarier and scarier, Darwin said. In places, daylight shines through.

“It’s a matter of time before something happens.”

And the sidewalk below is a mess the city really ought to address, he added.

“Maybe (pedestrians) will trip on it and won’t feel it when the wall falls down,” he said, half-joking.

Whether the leaning wall is part of the church’s property or part of the city’s domain is a question that’s been debated for at least a decade. Charleston attorneys researched the history of the structure in 2018 and could find no records to indicate that the city had ever accepted maintenance responsibility for the wall, spokesman Jack O’Toole said.

Six years earlier, though, city officials blocked off the Charlotte Street sidewalk because of reports that the wall had moved outward a bit, and they vowed to keep an eye on it.

Today, the hazard remains. But Darwin has an idea.

“The sidewalk needs to be done, and the wall shored up, and it needs to be a collaboration between the city, the church and the community,” he said, adding that the project is of historical importance and therefore would benefit all.

It would be a lot of work. The graveyard and public right of way would be impacted, the foundation beneath the wall likely would require reinforcement and a new drainage system installed, Darwin said.

The church would play a leading role in a partnership that, ideally, would include the city, the College of Charleston, the College of the Building Arts, and historic preservation groups, he said.

“Different parties (would) take on a piece of it,” Darwin said. Such a collaboration would be a wonderful Christian witness. All would work in tandem toward a common goal, demonstrating respect for one another.

It would require a serious wrangler, “and a willingness of people to be wrangled,” he said.

City officials seem ready to talk about all this.

"Second Presbyterian is one of Charleston's great historical churches, and the city would look forward to sitting down with church leaders to discuss their ideas for the wall, the sidewalk and other possible improvements," O'Toole said.

Grant Gilmore, a professor of historic preservation at the College of Charleston also expressed interest in forging an alliance of some kind. He thought that student volunteers could be engaged to do some of the repair work and research. Maybe the project could secure some grant money.

“The church needs a lot of help to survive structurally,” Gilmore said.

The church's limited funds are already earmarked. Lightning struck the top of the bell tower about 15 months ago, sending flames down about 6 feet, frying all the electric wiring and exacerbating structural problems.

That's the immediate priority, Darwin said. Repair of the neglected wall will have to wait.

So in the meantime, watch your step.