Construction on Railroad Avenue extension in Hanahan set to begin this month

HANAHAN — It took more than two decades, but construction crews will break ground in the coming days to extend Railroad Avenue and finally connect the two halves of the city.

A ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. March 4 for a $20 million project that will extend Railroad Avenue about a mile from Mabeline Road to Eagle Landing Boulevard. The event will take place between Hanahan Elementary School and the Recreation Center's ball fields.

The project, which has been in the works since the 1990s, has faced a series of delays that have confounded local officials.

“I picture families walking to school, a quick drive to a friend’s house and time given back to the lives of our residents,” Mayor Christie Rainwater said.

“It just seemed like we could never get this thing to the finish line," said Rainwater, who has been the town’s mayor since 2018. "Any time we got close, another roadblock would pop up.”

In February, the S.C. Department of Transportation awarded the construction contract to Kiewit Infrastructure South.

The extension will include a two-lane roadway constructed along the eastern side of the existing CSX rail line with a sidewalk along one side of the road. The project will be funded with about $4 million from a federal earmark and $16 million from the Berkeley County 1-cent sales tax program.

Construction is expected to take about 18 months, with the extension scheduled to be completed by November 2022.

The project is expected to provide a safer connection between North and South Hanahan.

Residents who live in the Eagle Landing and Otranto areas will no longer have to enter Rivers Avenue and cross the railroad twice to get to the other side of the city.

Motorists in the two subdivisions are routinely trapped between the Goose Creek Reservoir and the CSX railroad tracks with no exits out of the neighborhoods when trains stop along the route that runs parallel to Rivers Avenue.

There are just two exits out of Eagle Landing and Otranto — one on Eagle Landing Boulevard and the other on Otranto Boulevard.

The 1-mile extension of Railroad Avenue will connect Eagle Landing and Otranto residents with the rest of Hanahan without forcing them to travel on the heavily congested Rivers Avenue.

It's a fix residents wanted to see.

“We were bringing our son to a Little League baseball game one night and a train came and we got stuck on the other side of the tracks,” said Sara Kieran, who has lived in the Otranto area since 2016. “We missed the entire game because the train never moved.”

The extension will also provide quicker access to the Eagle Landing and Otranto areas for emergency vehicles.

“This improvement project will shave lifesaving minutes from our emergency responders’ response times,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. “It will strengthen public safety in this area because of this vital road extension. This much-needed road extension will be key to Hanahan and surrounding communities.”

The project was the brainchild of former U.S. Rep. Henry Brown, a Republican who represented the 1st District from 2001 to 2011. Brown said the idea to extend Railroad Avenue came in the mid-1990s when he was serving in the S.C. Statehouse. When Brown was elected to Congress in 2001, he was able to secure some federal funding for the improvement.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Brown said. “A lot of people have committed to make this project work, and I’m glad it’s finally coming to fruition. I look forward to the completion of this project.”

The Railroad Avenue plan is the latest effort by Berkeley County to keep up with its exploding population and traffic issues. Construction is already underway to widen Clements Ferry Road from two to four lanes, and Phase 1 to widen U.S. Highway 176 from U.S. Highway 17A to Nexton Parkway is set to start this summer.