Construction on $10M Daniel Island Recreation Center almost complete

DANIEL ISLAND — Construction on the $10.1 million Daniel Island Community Recreation Center is nearly complete, but the building won’t open to the public until July due to budget constraints.

The 21,000-square-foot facility next to Governors Park has been in the works since Charleston annexed Daniel Island in the 1990s.

Formal plans for the building were finalized in 2016, and a groundbreaking ceremony took place in September 2018 with an estimated opening in January 2021.

That date has been pushed back to July because of a shortfall in the city’s budget due to the pandemic to hire staff for the center.

“Construction is drawing to a close. I think it’ll be done in the next week or so,” Charleston Recreation Department Director Laurie Yarbrough said.

“The new parking area will be done in the next week, so I feel like the work is getting close," Yarbrough added. "July 1 is the date we are shooting for right now. We’re in the process of hiring a staff.”

Yarbrough anticipates hiring about a dozen new staff members and additional seasonal workers.

“We’ll have some summer camps, so we’ll have to add some part-time staff members when those are going on,” she said.

The project has been delayed more than six months because of the financial pressures of the pandemic. A decline in tourism and business-related tax revenue led Charleston City Council in December to cut millions of dollars in spending to help balance its budget, which included money to pay for a staff at the recreation center.

In a split vote, council members reluctantly decided to raise property taxes to bring in an extra $3.2 million this year and avoid furloughing city employees, including firefighters and police officers. That tax hike is expected to increase the bills for property owners in Charleston this year anywhere from $24 to $72 depending on the size of the home and whether the property is rented or owner-occupied.

“Everyone is kind of feeling the financial crunch of the pandemic, and we were no different,” Yarbrough said. “I know it was frustrating for people to see this beautiful building and not be able to use it just yet. We just need folks to be a little more patient.”

Martin Snipes, whose teenage sons have played basketball and baseball on Daniel Island for years, said the recreation center can’t open soon enough.

“From the outside it looks like its done, and I know we can’t wait for it to open,” Snipes said. “We have to go all over Charleston for games and practices and hopefully we'll be able stay on the island and this will cut down on some of the travel.”

The site will primarily serve the Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsula communities but is open to all city residents. In addition to a full-size basketball court in the 3,500-square-foot multi-purpose room, the facility has space for additional activities such as weightlifting, cardio, yoga classes, craft activities and meetings.

“Daniel Island and Cainhoy have needed an indoor recreation space for a long, long time,” Yarbrough said. “When it’s completed, folks will be able to play everything from basketball to volleyball and pickleball. We are just really excited that we’re almost at the finish line.”

There will be about 175 parking spaces for the center.