Construction is moving along for new Folly Beach pier slated to open in 2023

The replacement project is expected to take two years to construct, but county officials believe it will be worth the wait.
Once completed, the new pier will look much like the old one, with fishing stations and the architectural diamond at the end. But added features will include more covered fishing areas, better pedestrian access and unobstructed views of the ocean, according to Teddy Manos, chairman of the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.
The new 1,039-foot structure will be built with cement pilings expected to last more than 60 years. Other parts, such as decking and rails, will be made of wood.
Construction of the new pier will occur in phases. The deck area behind the Pier 101 restaurant and the gift shop have already been removed. The park commission said the new "apron" area will be constructed first, along with a portion of the pier walkway.
The diamond head and walkway leading back to shore are expected to be constructed last.
By spring 2021, the apron area, restaurant, gift shops and restrooms should be reopened. All other parts of the pier are slated to be complete by spring 2023.
A person watches from a balcony of Tides Folly Beach as construction workers guide a concrete support beam into place while working on the new fishing pier on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
