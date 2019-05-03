Lowcountry Beaches (copy)
Amelia Aranda, 4, giggles as she tries to catch the tail of a kite her father was flying at Beachwalker Park in 2013. "We absolutely love it out here," said Jimmy Aranda of West Ashley. File/Wade Spees/Staff

 Wade Spees

The widely popular Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island won't open until late May or possibly even later because of construction delays, park officials said.

The park closed in January to install new handicap accessible parking spaces, replace the existing gatehouse, add an extra entrance lane, and repair the boardwalk from the parking lot to the showers.

Beachwalker was expected to reopen in April.

But there have been a number of construction delays involving permitting, weather and supplies arriving late, Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission spokeswoman Sarah Reynolds said.

"We have added on some extra crew to the construction to help expedite the project so that the park can re-open Memorial Day weekend," she said.

Beachwalker Park is the only public beach access on gated Kiawah Island. It's one of a handful of public beach parks in the Charleston area. It's become a beachgoer destination, with its postcard scenery, gently lapping surf, sweeping sands and views of the Kiawah River, as well as the ocean.

It's also a short stroll from the park to the wildlife haven Capt. Sam's Inlet.

The park is so popular that regular users know to set out in early morning on summer beach weekends for a better chance at getting a parking spot.

Reach Bo Petersen at @bopete on Twitter or 843-937-5744.

Science and environment reporter. Author of Washing Our Hands in the Clouds.

