Construction begins for North Charleston's $8 million pedestrian bridge at Noisette Creek

NORTH CHARLESTON — Construction has begun for what's expected to be the city's most scenic bridge.

Crews recently began site work for the $8 million Battery Park Pedestrian Bridge at Riverfront Park. Groundbreaking had been delayed due to the pandemic, but workers with Wando-based Cape Romain Contractors now have a barge and cranes at the location.

The bridge is expected to be completed in just under two years, said Ray Anderson, the city's project manager.

The structure will be 800 feet long and 20 feet wide, stretching across across Noisette Creek. The main purpose of the project is to extend Riverfront Park to the north side of the creek. That area will contain future development, to include the new, 30-acre Battery Park.

Prior to the pandemic, the city had been grappling with accommodating large crowds at the increasingly popular Riverfront Park. The recreational space, which has been home to large events like the High Water Festival, wasn't designed to handle massive gatherings, Anderson said.

"Our goal was to double the size of Riverfront Park over time," Anderson said. "That’s always been in the back of our mind to do it.”

The curvilinear bridge will feature two 55-foot tall steel arches and an event space over the creek. That event venue will include seating and a shade structure, making the space suitable for smaller, intimate gatherings.

The structure was inspired by Greenville's Liberty Bridge and the Santiago Calatrava Alameda bridge in Spain.

A cable-stayed bridge would've been too expensive, but designers felt it was important to keep the arches to give the bridge an iconic look.

"We just felt like having the arches was needed to add to the appeal and beauty," said Steve Dudash with Thomas and Hutton.

The city plans to pay for the bridge with money from a special tax increment financing district. The current $8 million price tag is within the $6 million to $8 million range of what city officials had initially estimated, Anderson said.

The structure will adorn the Lowcountry skyline as it is accompanied by another regional icon. A person facing south while standing on Avenue B will be able to see the North Charleston bridge backed by Charleston's Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in the distance.

The North Charleston structure will connect to the northern side of the base, where there are plans by the city and Thomas and Hutton to revitalize 70 acres and create a corridor of mid-rise development to include the new Battery Park, apartments and restaurants.

That effort is still in the planning stages. There's some property owned by the U.S. Department of Defense that Thomas and Hutton hopes could be obtained by the city, Dudash said.

Councilman Bob King said the bridge will be an asset to North Charleston. He supports the project because it will address the lack of public parking at Riverfront Park.