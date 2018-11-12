A new neighborhood planned on the banks of Church Creek in outer West Ashley is moving through the final steps of the city of Charleston's approval process, even though the creek is notorious for overflowing and triggering a number of severe flooding problems there.
The development, known as the Harmony subdivision by national home builder D.R. Horton, will span 166 acres along Glenn McConnell Parkway near its intersection with Bees Ferry Road. The plan calls for 240 single-family homes.
Charleston City Council already approved the project in January 2015, but it still must be reviewed by staff to make sure it complies with all the stormwater and floodplain regulations, according to City Planner Jacob Lindsey.
But given its location in the floodplain at the headwaters of Church Creek, the Coastal Conservation League wants the city to consider buying out the project to protect the land and keep it from exacerbating the basin's ongoing flooding crisis.
"This is unacceptable to even be considering more development in this area that's so known for flooding," said Betsy La Force, the nonprofit's Communities and Transportation Project Manager. "I know this project was approved by the city several years ago, but our reality is very different now."
She said while new flood control infrastructure is planned in the basin, none of it has been built, so the surrounding community would be exposed to greater flood risks if the Harmony project moves forward.
The league is also calling on residents to send letters of opposition to the Army Corps of Engineers to object to the developer's request to fill more than 4 acres of protected wetlands, the size of about three football fields.
"Just 1 acre of wetlands can hold 1 to 1.5 million gallons of water," La Force said. "Filling in the proposed 4.17 acres of freshwater wetlands on this site would destroy this small, remaining natural infrastructure that exists in this incredibly sensitive area."
Mary Hope Green, the Corps' local project manager, said there will be an extensive review of the possible consequences before any permits are issued. The public comment period ends Thursday.
Some wetlands would be disturbed only temporarily so that new flood control infrastructure, such as floodgates, could be installed to keep the area dry when the creek overflows, according to the permit application.
Lindsey said the city is open to considering the League's idea to buy out the project.
"Where it might lead, I can’t say, because we don’t have a mechanism to do that at the moment, but we’re interested in bringing all of the good ideas to the table because we are fully committed to solving drainage in the Church Creek basin," he said.
Still, he said the city doesn't have the millions of dollars it would likely cost to place the land in conservation.
La Force said there are a number of ways to raise it, though.
"There is money available through groups like land trusts or the conservation bank," she said. "It is going to be a challenge and will require coming together and collaborating on a plan."
The Harmony project was halted by the development moratorium in the Church Creek basin in May 2017 while a city contractor studied the area's flooding issues. Now that the moratorium has been lifted, the development will be held to the stricter stormwater standards City Council adopted after the study was completed.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires buildings in the floodplain to be elevated, which can be achieved by lifting up the whole site with fill dirt or by elevating the individual structures on stilts.
The developer plans to use fill dirt, according to city spokesman Jack O'Toole. Under the new rules for the area, the developer will have to dig and leave holes on the land so the floodplain doesn’t lose its overall capacity to hold water. Technically, the developer will have to take out more dirt than it puts in. This would leave the development with some open, low-lying spots that would fill up during a flood.
"This is a submittal that’s being reviewed by the city and the outside engineering firm to see if it meets the new Church Creek standard," he said.
As part of the Army Corps review process, the city's floodplain manager will work with FEMA to make sure all of its requirements are met, O'Toole said. One thing they will focus on is whether Church Creek should be officially categorized as a floodway, which would trigger the agency's strictest building regulations.