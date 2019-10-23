Environmental attorneys have asked the state to take back the permit allowing internet giant Google to draw 549 million gallons of groundwater a year to cool its Berkeley County servers.

The Southern Environmental Law Center filed a request Tuesday for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to rescind a permit issued by DHEC staff earlier this month.

The request was made on behalf of the Charleston-based Coastal Conservation League.

The challenge was filed two weeks after the permit was issued, despite a Charleston-area review committee recommendation that DHEC deny the request.

The league has opposed issuing the permit without restrictions, such as a reduction in the volume or a commitment to use surface water.

The challenge was not unexpected and could be a precursor to further legal challenges if the board approves the staff recommendation to issue the permit.

"Communities in the Trident Area face potentially grave consequences — from saltwater intrusion, to water quality degradation, to land subsidence — if groundwater users do not begin reducing their withdrawals and transitioning to other water sources," center attorney Catherine Wannamaker wrote in the request. "Google’s groundwater application fails to demonstrate a reasonable need for 549 million gallons per year of groundwater and misrepresents the viability of alternate water sources."

Google "prides itself on sustainability and environmental stewardship," Wannamaker told The Post and Courier, saying a request to triple its take of local groundwater is "startling and unnecessary."

DHEC board Chairman Mark Elam, a Charleston County resident, declined to comment through a spokeswoman. The board's next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7 and no agenda has been issued yet.

Google asked to boost its withdrawal to the 549 million gallons in order to help cool the servers at its expanding operation near Moncks Corner. The water would be at least a backup to cool servers installed for the $600 million expansion, which is already under construction.

The withdrawal would be enough per day to fill three Olympic-sized swimming pools. A utility waterline is under construction that would provide that much surface water to the company — at a cost.

While approving the permit, DHEC staff required Google to "make all efforts to reduce the regular demand on groundwater; reserve the groundwater for peak demand times or as a backup water supply; and, develop alternative water sources."

Paul Carff, the facilities manager for the Google data center, said after the permit was issued that it would build the data center's sustainability and that the company is committed to responsible water stewardship.

Groundwater is a concern because residents and industries in South Carolina already are drawing it from wells faster than it replenishes below the surface. Water levels are dropping in many of the monitoring wells and have never really recovered from the drought 20 years ago, according to state monitors.

The drop in groundwater, along with more pressure on surface water supplies, has the makings of a water crisis.

Earlier this month, an advisory committee of the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments voted to deny the permit. At the time, Emily Cedzo of the conservation league, said the league would assess its options if DHEC went ahead.