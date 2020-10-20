Conservation groups want to end commercial harvest of horseshoe crabs at Cape Romain

Conservation groups are accusing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of not protecting the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge by allowing the commercial harvest of horseshoe crabs.

A complaint filed Monday by the Southern Environmental Law Center, on behalf of Defenders of Wildlife, said the agency has allowed and facilitated the collection of horseshoe crabs since 2014, which in turn has killed chicks, destroyed eggs and disturbed countless birds.

The coastal sanctuary in Awendaw consists of more than 66,000 acres of barrier islands, salt marshes, beaches and maritime forest. It is home to about 300 species of migratory and resident birds and other species protected by the Endangered Species Act.

Lindsay Dubin, an attorney with Defenders of Wildlife, said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees Cape Romain, has violated three laws: the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, National Wildlife Refuge Improvement Act and the Endangered Species Act.

From April to June, harvesters take boats to beaches within Cape Romain and pick up horseshoe crabs along the intertidal zones of the islands. There are two main problems with this, according to the complaint.

"There are many important nesting migratory birds that reside within the refuge, such as the Eastern brown pelican, American oystercatchers, Wilson's plovers, and so they'll be sitting on the beach nesting and when people approach them, they'll flush off their nests," Dubin said.

If people continue to stand around, the birds will remain off their nests for even longer, which exposes their chicks and eggs to be eaten by predators.

"And, actually, it gets so hot in the refuge that, at times, the eggs can actually bake in the heat of the sun," Dubin said. "And so these harvesters are causing the death of migratory bird chicks, the destruction of their eggs in a refuge that was established to be a safe haven for migratory birds."

The second problem is that harvesting takes away an important food source, Dubin said. Many shorebirds count on eggs laid by horseshoe crabs to power them through their migration. Birds such as the red knot can migrate from as far south as Argentina to the Canadian Arctic in the north. Some may stop at Cape Romain for food along the way.

"And so, by removing horseshoe crabs from the refuge, it removes, it diminishes a very important source of food to a species that has been registered as a threatened species," Dubin said.

Licensed harvesters catch thousands of horseshoe crabs each year in the Lowcountry and turn them over to a local medical research lab to be bled and possibly returned to the water later that day. An extract of the critters' blue blood is critical to ensuring medical equipment is kept free of bacteria.

It is estimated that about 30 percent of the horseshoe crabs die as a result of the blood procedure.

The state Department of Natural Resources issues permits for the harvesting of horseshoe crabs. But parts of Cape Romain are completely off limits to the public.

Dubin said some harvesters continue to go to restricted areas, regardless of the limits.

The Defenders of Wildlife would like to immediately see the suspension of horseshoe crab harvesting at Cape Romain and for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to comply with the law.

Catherine Wannamaker of the Southern Environmental Law Center said this is a case of a federal agency not doing its job.

"A wildlife refuge like Cape Romain is an amazing place where everything exists in balance," Wannamaker said. "Before allowing a commercial operation like horseshoe crab harvesting, it's critical the government study whether the activity will upset the balance. That wasn't done here."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was not immediately available for comment.