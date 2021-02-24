Conflict surrounds Charleston School of Law land deal, with nearly $13M at stake

When Charleston sold land to the for-profit Charleston School of Law 16 years ago, at a discount, the plan was for CSOL to build a school there, not flip the property to a hotel developer for a huge profit.

Now, with a $12,850,000 sale pending and a nine-story hotel planned on the property at Meeting and Woolfe streets, City Council has been delaying the sale. CSOL President Ed Bell calls it a "shakedown" and warns that the city could be sued.

“The city has lots of risks from being cute and smart about this," said Bell, a Georgetown lawyer. “If you’re going to do a shakedown, you’d better be right."

It's a dispute about money, expectations and an amended deal the city signed in 2017.

In that deal, the city agreed that although CSOL hadn't built a school, it could sell the property at 431 Meeting St. The city would get 25 percent of the money — minus the $875,000 that CSOL paid for the land and some smaller deductions.

Add it up and the city would get just over $2 million from the sale, council members have been told.

“They’re going to make the big money, and we get the few dollars," said Councilman Robert Mitchell. "And the (city's) money from the sale is supposed to go toward affordable housing.”

Councilman Peter Shahid, a lawyer, said the city is "hitting the 'pause' button so that we can decide what our next steps will be."

He objected to Bell's "shakedown" comments.

“I think that’s shameful, for them to say that," said Shahid. “We’re trying to protect the interests of the public."

Shahid and other officials refused to say if the city is negotiating for more money or a larger share of the profit from the sale.

“I’m trying to think of how to answer that question because we have to be careful about what we’ve discussed in executive session," said Shahid. “I can’t answer that question.”

The city's original 2005 agreement said Charleston would get the property back if CSOL didn't use it "for law school purposes and the permanent development or construction to facilitate such usage" within six years. The deal was later extended for another six years, and when that time expired in 2017, CSOL claimed that the deal didn't actually require them to build a school there.

That's when the city agreed to allow the property to be sold, with CSOL getting most of the profit.

“When they sell the property, we’ll have a nice little windfall,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said at the time. “I think it will be a nice bump for the affordable housing initiative.”

But now, with a sale pending, City Council has balked at dropping the "reverter clause" from the deed — a step that's apparently needed to close the sale.

Instead of approving CSOL's request, council members have been discussing it in closed-door executive sessions since early January.

“While I hear what everyone says about the money from the land, we still need to buy land to build a law school," said Bell. "It’s not like it’s a windfall."

He said Charleston School of Law, which leases space on the peninsula, plans to stay on the peninsula, despite what he said are entreaties from other cities.

"I would not leave the peninsula," Bell said. "I cannot imagine the circumstances."

The conflict over the land deal comes at time when the city faces budget problems related to the pandemic and the plunge in tourism and hospitality businesses. Some City Council members are also concerned that CSOL could take the profit from the land sale and leave the peninsula.

The need for the city to drop the reverter clause from the property deed could appear to give the city some negotiating leverage, but the terms of how the proceeds would be divided were spelled out in the city's 2017 agreement.

“The whole point of this is, the 2017 agreement is tainted," said Councilman Keith Waring.

It's a high-stakes disagreement for both the law school, which hopes to improve its finances while seeking nonprofit status, and for the city.

Here's how things got to this point:

In 2005 when Joe Riley was mayor, the city bought a corner lot at Meeting and Woolfe streets from the federal government for $1,170,500 and immediately sold it to CSOL for $875,000. The terms were generous: an interest-only loan at a below-market interest rate, with little money down and the balance not due for a decade.

That deal included a reverter clause, attached to the property deed, that said the city would get the land back if CSOL did not, within six years, use the land for "law school purposes" defined as "… the construction, development, operation and maintenance of the property solely for the use thereof as a law school …"

In 2010, the reverter clause was extended to July 1, 2017. At that point CSOL had paid just $10,000 to acquire the property, plus loan interest and property taxes.

In June 2017, City Council agreed to change the deal, allowing CSOL to sell the property. The city would get 25 percent of the proceeds, an amount that would include the unpaid balance of the loan. The law school argued that the original deal never specified that a law school had to be built.

Three months later, CSOL listed the property for sale with an asking price of $12.5 million.

In 2018, CSOL signed a contract to sell the property for $12.85 million to OmShera Hotel Group.

In 2019, City Council hoped to negotiate a better deal with CSOL by requiring the law school to pay off the money owed to the city, which amounted to $865,000. Bell paid off the loan.

In 2021, CSOL asked the city to eliminate the reverter clause from the deed for the property to clear the way for the sale. Instead, City Council in January and February conducted several closed-door meetings with a city attorney.

Bell said the property just wasn't suitable for the law school's needs.

“You really don’t want a law school in a high-rise with multiple floors," he said.

The sale, he said, will improve the school's finances — a necessary step in seeking to become a nonprofit, Bell said. And as a nonprofit, it could attract donations that would help build or buy school facilities.

“It is astounding that a city government would attempt a shakedown on one of their local businesses and a local university," he said. “They agreed in 2017 to this course of action."

Tecklenburg has recused himself from the issue because a family member has a stake in the real estate firm representing the law school. Tecklenburg himself, before he was mayor, represented the school in the original land deal with the city.

“We’re just exploring our rights, and responsibilities to taxpayers," said Shahid.

He said the land sale is scheduled to close in late March, and behind-the-scenes discussions are ongoing between the city's lawyers and the law school's.