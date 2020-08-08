Conflict grows between Charleston area beach visitors and barrier island residents

In the wake of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, not long after the National Guard stopped patrolling the streets, Christine Donavan bought a house on Isle of Palms.

“I had to stop and think if it was worth risking losing everything I own to live here," said Donovan, who was renting on Sullivan's Island when the powerful hurricane struck. "I decided it was."

The threat of hurricanes is ever-present on Charleston area barrier islands, but few homeowners in 1989 could have foreseen the region's population growth and the pressure it would put on the small beach communities.

Mount Pleasant, across the marsh from Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island, has about 60,000 more residents now than it did then — a tripling of the population. Meanwhile, Isle of Palms' population is only slightly larger than the number of students at Wando High School and Sullivan's Island's population is half as large.

In 1989, there was no Isle of Palms connector, linking the island directly to Mount Pleasant; Daniel Island hadn't been developed and Interstate 526 hadn't been built. Just down the coast, Folly Beach still had a counter-culture vibe and had not yet been overwhelmed by the growing population on James Island and in West Ashley.

“With the explosion of people on James Island, the city of Charleston and Johns Island, it’s just more and more every year," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin. “People who live at the beach, they are pretty much ready to stay (on the island) for the weekend unless they are going to walk or ride a bike."

The number of potential beachgoers increases every year, limited only by the available parking, and that's made beach parking a point of conflict between island residents and those who don’t live there but want to enjoy the ocean. Some of the islands have been studying and reducing parking for years, but it all came to a head this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sun, sand and traffic jams

On a sunny summer weekend the beach traffic bound for Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island can be a bumper-to-bumper crawl that backs up to U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant, and Folly Beach traffic can back up on Folly Road across James Island.

“Everyone wants it to go back to the way it used to be, but the only way to do that is to have half the population leave," said Donavan.

Another way to reduce crowds and traffic is to eliminate parking.

In July, Isle of Palms temporarily prohibited non-residents from using 763 parking spots, including all but 10 free parking spaces on the island, at least until Aug. 16. Folly Beach eliminated 80 percent of the free parking on the island for non-residents for the rest of the summer season, until Sept. 14.

Isle of Palms and Folly Beach officials said the measures were aimed at reducing crowds in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Sullivan's Island has not restricted parking this year, but prohibits more than three unrelated people from gathering on the beach and prohibits coolers, beach chairs and shade devices such as beach umbrellas.

"The real issue is a growing elitism amongst the residents of Isle of Palms and the mayor," said Daniel Island resident Greg Turner Sr.

Public parking: residents only

Isle of Palms' restrictions resulted in public parking being available only in a small commercial area. City Council on July 15 banned non-resident parking on Palm Boulevard, where beachgoers traditionally park for free on the side of the state-owned road, despite Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett telling council that social distancing on the beach was not an issue in that area.

“To say that we’re concerned about social distancing from 21st to 41st (avenues) when our chief has told us that’s not an issue is not a good argument for us," Councilwoman Susan Hill Smith said at the July meeting, where she cast the only vote against the new rules.

Other council members called for an aggressive approach, and said the rules would reduce crowds at the island's only grocery store and other businesses, not just at the beach.

“We’re doing this to, frankly, limit the amount of day-trippers coming to the island," Councilman Randy Bell said at the July meeting. "Let’s go all-in."

Now, Isle of Palms faces a lawsuit, filed Tuesday, by more than 300 area residents over the restrictions. The lawsuit notes that state tax dollars help maintain the beach, and sought an injunction to immediately block the rules — a request that a Charleston County judge denied Friday.

Isle of Palms has also decided that in 2021 there will be no free parking at all on the island for non-residents. The plan is to charge for all the roadside spaces that for decades have been free, and payments would have to be made using a smartphone app.

Mount Pleasant resident R. Stewart Eads Jr., a doctor who has cancer, said in an email to the island's City Council members that the parking restrictions this summer "flies in the face of scientific reason with respect to Coronavirus."

"If I contract Coronavirus I am certainly going to die from it, so I am very careful about where I park and which area of the beach I visit," said Eads, who receives chemotherapy daily. "You are effectively funneling all public beach visitors into a single, higher density area which will do nothing but create exactly what we've been told we need to avoid: concentrated crowds mingling in a confined area."

A long time coming

Island officials say the parking restrictions this summer are a temporary response to the coronavirus pandemic, but efforts to regulate and often restrict parking have been going on for years.

Isle of Palms' city website includes a chronology of 12 years of meetings about managing parking. The city has raised parking rates and fines several times, and previously reduced available parking on Palm Boulevard with rules — adopted as safety measures — requiring beach-goers to park parallel to the road rather than horizontally, and park only one car deep.

The island has also contended with residents who put up illegal "no parking" signs on residential streets.

The history of efforts to restrict parking has led some to suspect the pandemic is not the only reason for this summer's parking rules.

“I’m sick and tired of this elitist attitude toward privatizing our beaches," Charleston County Councilman Brantley Moody said at a meeting Thursday.

He said the county should take a close look at spending money for services to the barrier islands if the situation continues.

“We do a lot for these communities," he said. “Maybe they ought to start building their own landfills, or building their own EMS center."

Three years ago, the island sought permission to charge for parking at a state-owned lot at Breach Inlet that has less than a dozen marked spaces. For now, they remain free. When Isle of Palms temporarily eliminated more free parking for non-residents in July, those were the only spots that remained.

Sullivan's Island in 2017 eliminated more than 1,900 parking spots on that island by restricting parking in the right-of-way to one side of the streets.

“That was primarily so that emergency vehicles could get through," said Mayor Patrick O'Neal. “That’s worked out, once people got used to it."

The reduction in legal parking spots still left about 2,800 street parking spots on an island with about 2,000 residents. Most of them, more than 1,700, are between Middle Street and the beach — close enough to the ocean for beach visitors.

Folly Beach has focused more on controlling rowdy crowds than on restricting parking. The island was the last in the area to allow drinking on the beach, but after four tours buses full of intoxicated young adults showed up on Fourth of July in 2012 and caused what police called a riot, that was the last straw.

Drinking on the beach was banned that year.

Free parking on Sullivan's

Sullivan's Island has coordinated some of its coronavirus related restrictions with neighboring Isle of Palms, partly because the two islands are connected by a bridge across Breach Inlet. Early this year, both established roadblocks to keep non-residents off the island as a coronavirus measure, but those measures ended in April.

Sullivan's has not moved to eliminate or restrict parking this year, and it remains free islandwide.

“Our philosophy is that the beach is a public resource. Period," said O'Neal. “Right now, our parking regulations are the same for residents and visitors."

To reduce beach crowds, Sullivan's banned gatherings of more than three people and prohibited beach chairs, umbrellas and coolers until Sept. 16. Folly Beach and Isle of Palms were to consider similar rules in mid-July but instead approved broad restrictions on parking.

Restricting parking, or charging for parking that's historically been free, are just the latest changes that have made it more difficult or costly to enjoy South Carolina's public beaches. For example:

Fishing in the ocean, from the beach, used to be free but the state has required fishing licenses since 2009. They cost $10 yearly for residents.

Walking a dog on the beach also used to be free, but some island communities now require annual licenses. On Sullivan's Island they cost $25 for residents and $50 for non-residents.

Bus to the beach?

There have been attempts to find alternate ways to get people to the beach, mostly involving CARTA bus routes. Many decades ago, Sullivan's Island beachgoers could take a ferry from Charleston and then a trolley to the beach — that's why streets on the island are named stations — but modern buses have proved unpopular.

A Folly Beach weekend bus service was discontinued in 2009 due to lack of ridership, as was an on-demand bus to Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island that operated from early 2011 to early 2013.

In addition to lack of interest, one problem was that buses would get delayed by the same traffic that frustrates beachgoing motorists and island residents. Some Isle of Palms residents suggested after the island imposed parking restrictions that non-residents could get to the beach by using Uber or Lyft, which can be costly, resulting in more complaints about elitism on social media.

“What I wish the people of the tri-county would understand is that this is a problem to be solved, not a fight," said Donavan. "People out here are open and welcoming."

When Isle of Palms approved parking restrictions, City Councilman Phillip Pounds said: “I cannot fathom we would have a resident not be in favor ..."

However, some island residents oppose the parking restrictions, and some have contributed funds to the lawsuit against the city.

"It upsets many IOP residents who gladly welcome off-island visitors," said resident Rusty Williamson, who makes a practice of offering residential parking passes to beach visitors who contact him on Facebook.

"I have done this for years and I'll continue to do so moving forward," he said.

What's next? That depends on the island in question.

Isle of Palms has announced plans to charge for all parking on the island starting in 2021, but the prohibitions on non-resident parking across much of Isle of Palms and Folly Beach are temporary.

“It’s not about trying to make a private beach," said Goodwin, Folly Beach's mayor. "It’s all about trying to get the numbers down."

All three of the barrier islands nearest to Charleston have a population-driven challenge that will remain long after COVID-19 infections start to go down dramatically: There's just one lane to and from each island, Charleston County is home to more than 411,000 people, the area attracts millions of visitors annually, and lots of those people want to go to the beach.