1 confirmed dead in SC as Charleston escapes wrath of storm that pummeled South

The Charleston area escaped much of the flooding and wind damage that pummeled South Carolina on Thursday night, but branches were scattered and power lines downed and at least one person in the state was confirmed killed as a result of the storms.

The region was not out of the woods. Forecasters said the Edisto River near Givhans Ferry could flood Saturday through Monday as runoff from heavy rains in the Midlands and Upstate areas moved toward the coast.

On Friday, Dominion Energy workers were hurrying to repair over 200 outages in the tri-county area.

Other parts of the Palmetto State were also hit hard. As the storm system rolled into the Midlands and Upstate on Thursday morning, a tornado rated EF1 — the least powerful — plowed through Spartanburg. And in Fort Mill, in York County, a driver died when the winds felled a tree onto his SUV.

To manage water levels, officials began a controlled spill at the Santee Dam on Friday morning, releasing about 18 million gallons a minute from Lake Marion into the Santee River.

Twenty Spartanburg residents spent the night in a Red Cross shelter at Covenant Baptist Church, and about the same number remained there Friday. In Anderson County, a shelter was opened at Trinity Baptist Church in Williamston to accommodate evacuees of possible flooding. Shelters in Greenwood and Pickens remained empty.

The line of thunderstorms calmed by the time it rolled into the Lowcountry on Thursday night, leaving about 5 inches of rain in St. George and 1¼ inches of rain at Charleston International Airport, National Weather Service meteorologist Neil Dixon said.

The winds did intensify once they reached the coast just before midnight, gusting in the 60 mph range between Folly Beach and Isle of Palms. A 70 mph gust was reported at Fort Sumter.

"There's typically a corridor of higher instability this time of year," Dixon said. "The storms were able to tap into that."

The storms ran parallel to the coast north of Charleston for about 20 minutes before moving seaward north of Santee.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division noted Friday that utilities had reported 15,859 power outages statewide by midafternoon, down from more than 51,000 outages that morning.

Eleven people were rescued from raging waters by firefighters and state teams during Thursday’s storm. Nine were in Greenville and two were in Anderson, the state said. The state confirmed one person in York County was killed in the storm.

In addition, one bridge on Highway 81 in Anderson County was destroyed. Eight roads in the Upstate will require major repairs and some 83 roads were closed due to flooding statewide, officials said.

Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina reported fatalities as the storm beat down on mobile homes in Alabama and Mississippi and flooded Appalachian waterways.

The rainfall also means trees will be easier to uproot, so some trees that survived the storm itself could still fall while the ground remains saturated, officials warned.

Lowcountry residents can expect sunny skies and strong breezes throughout the morning, Dixon said.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the day, but plunge to the mid-to-low 30s with low winds and little chance of precipitation after sundown, Dixon said.

Winds will persist offshore, and the afternoon low tide is expected to drop to critical levels along the Georgia and lower South Carolina coasts, a half-foot lower than the point at which the service begins warning about potential navigational hazards.