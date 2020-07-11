Confederate flag group met with protests at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA — The battle of hate versus heritage played out again in South Carolina's Capital again Saturday.
For the second day in a row, supporters of the Confederate flag were met with protests as they flew a flag on the S.C. Statehouse grounds.
Friday was the five-year anniversary of the flag's removal. It now hangs on display in the S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum in Columbia.
"Remember what brought it down," one protest sign read in reference to the Mother Emanuel killings.
Liana Saffioti, 21, who was on scene protesting, moved to Columbia from Florida in 2016, one year after former Gov. Nikki Haley removed the flag from the capitol grounds following the massacre of nine church members at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church by self-proclaimed white supremacist Dylann Roof.
"It feels illegal but somehow it isn't," Saffioti said of the Flags Across the South demonstration flying a Confederate battle flag near the Monument to the Confederate Dead, where it once flew.
Flag supporters maintain it is "a soldier's battle flag, no more no less," and they fly it to honor Confederate soldiers, said Flags Across the South Chairman Braxton Spivey of Charleston.
"I think it's very suitable for that flag to be flying behind that monument honoring those that can't speak for themselves no more," he said.
Spivey also said he denounces groups that promote racism and white supremacy.
Saffioti called the display of the flag "pathetic" and the group of about 10 pro-flag demonstrators "afraid of a world that's changing."
"It’s hate; it's not representative of anything good," she said. "Just let it go."
Mentrez Davis, 19, of Clinton, said he thinks flying the flag sets back the recent progress made by nationwide and international protests against police brutality that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"It’s time for something new," Davis said. "It’s time for the country to move on and move on together."
After raising the flag around 9:30 a.m., the demonstrators lowered it again around 1:30 p.m. As they did, the song "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" was being sung by about 70 Black Lives Matter protesters.
The protesters walked alongside the flag bearers' vehicles as they left the statehouse grounds before marching down Columbia's Main Street. The popular weekly Soda City Market was still going on when the group walked through and multiple vendors and attendees showed their support.