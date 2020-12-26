Company sues Mount Pleasant, claims ban on digital billboards unconstitutional

MOUNT PLEASANT — Adams Outdoor Advertising is still fighting to put digital billboards along major roads in South Carolina's fourth-largest municipality, and has filed a federal lawsuit claiming the company's civil rights have been violated by the town's denials.

Mount Pleasant previously rejected Adams' requests to erect digital billboards and convert traditional billboards to digital ones with changing images.

Over the summer, Adams offered to forgo plans to sue if Mount Pleasant would approve four new digital billboards and the conversion of one existing billboard to a digital format, dropping planned digital billboard conversions at the base of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and at Towne Centre.

The town refused, and now joins others that are being sued by Adams in several states.

Adams' suit claims Mount Pleasant's sign ordinance violates the U.S. and S.C. constitutions — both in several ways — and asks that the company's permits be approved, and damages and legal fees be paid.

David Pagliarini, the town's lawyer, said in November that Mount Pleasant "denies this claim and will defend this case in court."

The town filed it's response to the lawsuit Dec. 14, in which a lawyer representing the town presented a series of defenses, including: "at all times herein the Defendant Town was acting by and through its Town Council in a legislative/quasi-legislative capacity and, therefore, is absolutely immune from suit."

The billboard locations in question include several on U.S. Highway 17, as well as on Wando Park Boulevard (near Interstate 526), Coleman Boulevard at Live Oak Drive and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

Pagliarini said Adams has filed lawsuits "throughout the country." The lawsuit against the town came after the billboard company appealed the town's zoning decision locally.

Digital billboards are at the heart of the controversy, although permits for some traditional billboards are also in dispute. While traditional billboards display a fixed message, like a giant poster, digital billboards can display changing messages, more like a PowerPoint presentation on a computer screen.

South Carolina allows digital billboards, but local zoning rules determine where they can go. For example, Mount Pleasant and the city of Charleston prohibit digital billboards, while North Charleston and Charleston County allow them in certain areas; generally those for industrial uses, such as near the Bees Ferry Road landfill.

The city of Charleston is not facing any lawsuits over its prohibition on digital billboards, according to spokesman Jack O'Toole.

Mount Pleasant's zoning rules allow billboards in "light industrial" areas but prohibit digital or analog signs "in which the display or advertising material may change periodically," Zoning Administrator Kent Prause said in an October 2019 letter to Adams' North Charleston office.

Several attempts to reach Adams General Manager Ben Armitage were unsuccessful.

"The First Amendment does not authorize such onerous regulations on a critical means of communication," the company said in its lawsuit against Mount Pleasant.

The legal filing claims there is a "history of bias and animosity by the town" to billboards, and included copies of Facebook messages and a 2019 Post and Courier story as exhibits with the lawsuit.

The newspaper article showed how long billboard controversies have been brewing in the town, reporting, "There was an uproar three years ago when Adams Outdoor sought to convert a traditional billboard to a digital one on U.S. 17 across from Snee Farm, adjacent to the graveyard of historic Christ Church."

It was Charleston County, not the town, that denied approval for that particular billboard because the location was not in the town limits.

Earlier this year in Wisconsin, a federal judge dismissed an Adams' lawsuit challenging Madison’s sign ordinance, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

“Whether the Capitol Square should look like Times Square is a decision that Madison city government is entitled to make,” U.S. District Judge James Peterson said in his ruling, according to that news report.

Adams is also challenging billboard regulations in Virginia Beach, Va., and other locations.