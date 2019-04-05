Charleston rain April 2, 2019 (copy)

A light rain falls in downtown Charleston on Friday morning. Andrew Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Light rain is expected to continue in the Charleston area through Friday morning as early April showers dampen the Lowcountry.

Forecasters said some wind and about a half-inch of rain is expected through Friday morning and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. While it will be a wet day, forecasters said no flooding was observed and there won't be enough showers to raise flooding concerns.

Friday's showers are caused by a storm system moving up the Appalachian Mountains and bringing a warm front, said Michael Stroze, a meteorologist with NWS. 

"In simple terms, it’s an early April storm system," Stroze said.

