Light rain is expected to continue in the Charleston area through Friday morning as early April showers dampen the Lowcountry.
Forecasters said some wind and about a half-inch of rain is expected through Friday morning and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. While it will be a wet day, forecasters said no flooding was observed and there won't be enough showers to raise flooding concerns.
Friday's showers are caused by a storm system moving up the Appalachian Mountains and bringing a warm front, said Michael Stroze, a meteorologist with NWS.
"In simple terms, it’s an early April storm system," Stroze said.