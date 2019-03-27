WALTERBORO — A Colleton County fifth-grader has died after being critically injured during a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro, district officials said Wednesday.
Family members identified the 10-year-old student who died as Raniya Wright. Her cause of death was not immediately known, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.
Deputies were called to the school around 1 p.m. Monday for a report of an assault and that a student had "collapsed."
Raniya Wright, who was "unconscious but breathing," was in the nurse's station at the school when authorities arrived, according to the report. She was initially take to Colleton Medical Center but later airlifted to Medical University Hospital.
"I have a lot to say," Ashley Wright, the young girl's mother, told a reporter at MUSC on Wednesday. "I just have to wrap my head around it all."
Earlier in the day, Ashley Wright shared a photo of her daughter to her personal Facebook page.
"As of 9:39 my baby girl has gain (sic) her wings," she said in the post, "justice4ny."
School and law enforcement officials have been mum on details surround the fatal classroom incident, and the sheriff's office declined on Wednesday to release any further information citing the ongoing investigation.
Ashley Wright wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that her daughter’s injuries were the result of bullying, though school and law enforcement officials have been mum on details surrounding the fatal fight and declined to clarify.
Speaking generally, Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber said the district in recent years has taken steps to overhaul how it addresses bullying, including the creation of a hotline and a task force that fields complaints.
“School safety is absolutely paramount to all of us here at the district,” Gruber said.
At Forest Hills Elementary, school continued on a normal schedule. Several students played on the playground Wednesday afternoon. Inside, crisis teams of more than 20 counselors and psychologists were on site to offer support to students and staff.
"On March 25 a fifth-grade Forest Hills Elementary School student suffered injuries after a fight occurred in her classroom," the Colleton County School District said in a statement on its Facebook page. "School administrators promptly secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school."
After school officials announced the student's death on its Facebook page Wednesday morning, the district disabled the page.
The other fifth-grade student involved in the fight, who has not been identified, was suspended, according to school officials, and the Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating. No charges have been announced.
In a prepared statement, the school district referred to Raniya Wright as a "wonderful student."
"She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball and loved being a big sister," the statement read. "She was actively involved in her church as a junior usher. She will be missed greatly by her family, friends and the entire school community."
Angela Carr, who helped organize an online fundraiser for Wright's medical expenses, said she spoke with Ashley Wright Tuesday evening. The GoFundMe page had raised $6,300 toward a $10,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.
"She is devastated and angry no one is giving her answers for her child. When your kids go to school you expect them to be safe, not get a phone call saying they were airlifting them to the hospital," Carr said in a Facebook message.
A spokesperson for State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said the department has offered resources and assistance to the school district and the sheriff's office.
"My heart aches for the student's parents, peers and the entire Walterboro community as they grieve the loss of a child who has left us far before their time," Spearman said in a statement.
Rep. Justin Bamberg, whose district includes Colleton County, was confounded at the news of Wright's death and called for the immediate release of any potential surveillance video of the incident.
“How in the hell does this happen in an elementary school?” Bamberg said. “When a little girl dies after a fight, it really makes you question what type of leadership is going on there and what are the adults doing. I haven’t seen any answers on that yet. So we’re going to be digging into it to find out what happened, how it happened and how we can make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
In federally mandated reports, Colleton County Schools indicated there had been no homicides or aggravated assaults at Forest Hills Elementary between 2013 and 2017. The documents, called Persistently Dangerous Schools Reports, showed that the school had two weapons offenses reported on school grounds in 2017. However, the reporting mechanism would include any incident that took place on school grounds, regardless of whether students or teachers were involved.
While South Carolina does not track student deaths, S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown said the last incident he could recall of an elementary school student dying on school grounds was the Townville Elementary shooting in 2016.
A vigil is also being organized by area pastors Eric J. Campbell and Zane Brown and is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at Pinckney Park in Walterboro.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thomas Novelly, Jamie Lovegrove and Andy Shain contributed to this report.