More than 75 parents, teachers and community leaders gathered on the sidewalk outside the Charleston County School District’s main office at 75 Calhoun St. to protest proposed sweeping and controversial changes to local schools that the School Board will vote on this afternoon.

Those changes include school consolidations, changes to elite magnet school admissions and an overhaul of partial magnet schools across Charleston County.

As today's School Board agenda was shared throughout the community late last week, some parents and other groups took to social media and began planning how to push back.

The protesters, many donned in red, carried signs as they chanted “do your homework” and “delay the vote” outside the building Monday before the board meeting started.

Many said they were frustrated with what they felt was the school district’s lack of transparency and adequate communication over the past two months.

Nina Fields Britt, who has one student at Buist Academy for Advanced Studies, helped organize the demonstration.

“(The board) has held a number of meetings and sessions at which people have said, ‘Slow down; do your homework; do your research; delay these issues; this doesn’t have to be voted on now,’” Fields Britt said. “And the district is going to plow through, apparently, with some of these decisions.”

Like Fields Britt, many of the demonstrators also had students at Buist, the popular countywide magnet school downtown. Other demonstrators represented schools including Minnie Hughes Elementary, Memminger Elementary and Sullivan’s Island Elementary, among others.

“Let me be clear. This is not, for me, just about Buist at this point,” Fields Britt said. “It is about nobody listening to us. And it is really frustrating.”

Liz Firestone, who has two students at Sullivan’s Island Elementary, shared concerns that the district was rushing to changes.

“There are district-wide concerns about the transparency that CCSD has shown through this process and we’re here to show that we’re not happy about it,” she said.

As protestors streamed inside, two overflow rooms were opened to accommodate the crowd.

At the start of the meeting, the board voted unanimously to delay final votes on proposed changes to partial magnet schools, Buist, Memminger Elementary and Academic Magnet High School until Dec. 16.

But during public comments, Fields Britt said moving a vote to December is "not enough time to meaningfully engage parents and constituents, given how significant the changes are."

Monday's meeting is the culmination of years of community meetings, consultant reports and other efforts to devise "mission critical" changes to address the district's lowest performing schools and promote equity across the district.

“We have an obligation to improve outcomes for kids and to fix situations that are currently limiting access to some of our best programs for kids. I feel like we've got a moral obligation to act,” School Board member Todd Garret said last week.

While the discussion has been going on for years, specific plans have not been set. During the past two months, the district has presented three sets of recommendations from school district officials designed to overhaul education across the country, promote diversity and provide equitable opportunities for all students.

Some ideas have been modified, discarded or changed entirely as the district hosted various community listening sessions to get input on the possible changes.

Some of the more controversial proposals involve changes to partial magnet schools, the closure of Minnie Hughes Elementary on Yonges Island and the restructuring of Buist Academy for Advanced Studies and Memminger Elementary.

But parents and community members aren’t the only ones hoping the board will wait before taking action.

Last week, 21 lawmakers in the Charleston County legislative delegation signed a letter asking Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait and Board Chair Eric Mack to postpone any official action on magnet schools until lawmakers meet with the board and have had an opportunity to discuss the possible changes with parents and taxpayers.

The board will vote on the proposed changes individually Monday, according to the meeting agenda. Whatever is approved today is expected to go for a second vote later this month. Today's meeting starts at 12:25 p.m. and will begin with public comments.

This is a developing story. Check back with postandcourier.com for updates.