North Charleston residents are invited to a community meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at North Charleston High School to discuss what should be done about their struggling public schools.
The meeting will be hosted by John Read and Thetyka Robinson of the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative, who are overseeing one of four community committees that will send policy proposals to the school Charleston County School Board this summer.
"There will not be any speeches or panel discussions. You will have the opportunity to see how North Charleston schools are performing for your children and further discuss in small groups, with trusted community leaders, what should come next," the group said in a flyer announcing the meeting.
North Charleston schools have received intense scrutiny this year after the state singled out eight schools in the city for intervention following years of poor academic performance. All of the schools identified by the state were high-poverty and majority-black, following a longstanding pattern of racial and economic segregation in the district.
“Do we want to wait for the state to take action, or do we feel that it’s incumbent upon us to take a look at what our schools need and take action ourselves?” Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said during a March 11 school board committee meeting.
In addition to the District 4 North Charleston committee, school district officials and other local elected officials have hand-picked committees to provide input from District 9 (Johns Island, Hollywood, Wadmalaw Island), District 10 (West Ashley), and District 20 (downtown Charleston peninsula).
All four groups will hold public meetings in addition to private meetings. They ultimately will report back to the school board in June as part of a three-year plan to address systemic inequities in the school district.