Community groups, residents taking holiday donations to help Joseph Floyd Manor residents

With cold weather upon the South Carolina Lowcountry and the coronavirus pandemic still raging, community organizations and residents are banding together to help residents of Joseph Floyd Manor.

Since May, when reports of poor living conditions inside the public housing high rise on the Charleston peninsula first came to light, organizations like Friends of Joseph Floyd Manor have been leading donation drives and finding ways to provide direct assistance to vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities who live inside the aging building.

Nina Magnesson, a member of the group, said Friends of Joseph Floyd Manor is partnering with a local business and Burke High School students to set up a Christmas tree and get greeting cards to residents.

"What we normally do is we go in and have a little Christmas party with them," Magnesson said. "This year because of the (coronavirus pandemic) we can't."

Meeting Green nursery is donating a Christmas tree and poinsettias, she said. Volunteers will decorate the tree and distribute cookies and signed cards to residents on Dec. 18.

The group is also looking for donations of in-demand items like canned food, winter clothes, tooth brushes, paper towels, toilet paper, frozen meals, Ensure and other goods, Magnesson said.

Anyone who wishes to donate should contact friendsofjosephfloydmanor@gmail.com.

Magnesson's organization is not the only group stepping up.

A local nonprofit that works with underserved youth, Doors to Dream, is teaming up with Burke High School students to collect toiletries and other supplies, she said.

To donate toward that effort, contact Sam Clements, samclements@doorstodream.org.

The outpouring of support for Joseph Floyd Manor has been overwhelming and Magnussen said she's working to help streamline and coordinate efforts so that work isn't duplicated.

"Every time I’m there there’s another group bringing something," she said. "It is the neighbors, their neighbors care about them. This is about making a sustained and meaningful change ... an inch wide and a mile deep. It's genuine and it's personal. We're not going away."

Courtney Hicks, who has been raising funds for face masks, cleaning supplies and other essential items during the COVID-19 pandemic since the summer, is looking to keep her program going.

Since July, she and three other women — Tamika Gadsden, Candace Livingston and Kris Kaylin — have run the Joseph Floyd Manor Care Package Project, dropping off the supplies once a month.

The Black women-led project raised $15,000 in 72 hours, sustaining months of deliveries of the critical supplies to residents. Now, with the pandemic still as dangerous as ever, Hicks said she hopes to raise another $15,000.

"The second wave of COVID-19 is projected to be even more dangerous for high-risk communities such as the residents at Joseph Floyd Manor," she said. "Your contribution will help sustain the community during this time, provide (personal protective equipment), needed testing and clinical check-ups, along with reminding the residents that the community truly wants to see them sustain and thrive."

Meeting the new $15,000 goal would ensure masks and other supplies get to Joseph Floyd Manor until the spring, Hicks said.

To donate, visit the Joseph Floyd Manor Care Package Project's GoFundMe page.

For Regina Duggins, a cofounder of Charleston Black Pride, helping Joseph Floyd Manor residents is a deeply personal mission.

Duggins is the primary caregiver for her 77-year-old mother.

"I was just thinking about the seniors in general, how it would be if my mom didn’t have someone to support her," she said. "I believe that if you bless the seniors, who hold our ancestral past, that blessings will continue to come for those who help those in need."

Duggins got involved with Friends of Joseph Floyd Manor and participated in an adopt a grandparent program on Father's Day. She and other volunteers brought food and clothing donations. Over the summer, she helped deliver groceries.

Now, she is organizing Project Stay Warm CHS, collecting blankets, sweaters, socks, underwear, gloves, hats and other essential cold-weather clothing. Blankets and sweaters, especially in men's extra large, double extra large, or unisex, are in particularly high demand, she said.

Donations will be collected through Dec. 14.

Anyone who wants to give can drop off items at the Charleston County Democratic Party headquarters, 1379 Ashley River Road, Duggins said, adding that the drive is not affiliated with any political party.

Those who wish to make cash donations can give via the Cash App, ReginaDuggins77, or PayPal, reginaduggins77@gmail.com. Those donating money should indicate it is for Project Stay Warm CHS in the subject line.