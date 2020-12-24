Community association to homeowner's Christmas display: Bah, humbug

GOOSE CREEK — You'd think Ebenezer Scrooge or The Grinch wanted to take down Samantha Mangum’s Christmas display.

Every Christmas, Mangum spends hours meticulously designing the family’s holiday decorations that dominate her front yard in the Persimmon Hill subdivision. The display has enough lights, Christmas trees and inflatable snowmen to make Santa Claus smile.

Her neighbors all seem to love it.

With the pandemic, Mangun added a few more trees and lights in hopes of bringing a little extra Christmas cheer to the neighborhood.

“It’s been a rough year for everyone, and I thought, ‘Let’s do everything we can to make people smile and make the kids happy,’” Mangum said. “We are grandparents, we know how much kids like to see the lights and the display.”

But the Persimmon Hill Home Owners Association’s reaction to Mangum’s holiday cheer campaign was — bah, humbug.

The HOA fined Mangum $50 because her display was placed on a “common area” that was not her property, said association president Pat Burton.

“We have rules and regulations and if everyone else follows them, then she needs to follow them as well,” Burton said. “This isn’t about the display itself, whether people believe it’s beautiful or tacky. We appreciate her enthusiasm and creativity, but the display is in a common area and that’s not her property.”

Persimmon Hill is a townhouse community with about 400 residents.

The “common” area in dispute is on the side of her property, which has a border with Linda Tant’s townhouse. Burton contends the property is part of the association and does not belong to Mangum or Tant.

Tant said she looks forward to seeing the Mangum’s holiday display each year. When Tant found out about the fine, she immediately fired off an email to the HOA board members and Sentry Management, the property management firm that handles the neighborhood.

“We are all for Samantha's decorations,” Tant said. “Every holiday she puts so much into her displays. We know how much everyone enjoys driving by and seeing it. I don’t understand why the HOA is making such a big deal about this. We fully support the family.”

HOAs across the country are notorious for strictly enforcing the covenants of their respective neighborhoods, but Toos Lissman, who lives just down the street from Mangum, thought the fine was a little excessive.

“There are 3,000 people dying of COVID every day and people are getting worked up over a few lights,” Lissmann said. “This whole thing is silly. I wish everyone would get into the Christmas spirit.”

Burton said Mangum did not have to take down the holiday lights on her property, just the ones considered in the common area. Burton said the HOA notified Mangum in early December about the violation and possible fine.

“I’ve never had an issue like this with the HOA,” Mangum said. “The HOA did give us an opportunity to take it down without being fined. To be honest, I thought it would just blow over. It all seems a bit ridiculous. There are much bigger issues we’re facing today.”

The neighborhood has rallied around Mangum. Noah Naderi has started a GoFundMe page to help pay Magum’s fine.