The city of Charleston is closing both lanes of Coming Street, between Bull and Wentworth streets, at 8 a.m. Tuesday as it works to repair a drain line.
One lane of Coming Street near the College of Charleston, south of Calhoun Street, has been closed in recent days for road repairs, but crews discovered Monday that a portion of a stormwater tunnel underneath had collapsed.
Frank Newham, a city senior engineer project manager, said the closure could last a few days.
"We're shooting to get it done Tuesday and Wednesday, but we don’t know the extent of the damage until we uncover it,” he said.
Charleston Director of Public Service Tom O’Brien said, “As always, the safety of our citizens is our first concern with these matters, and we will work to repair and reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so.”
B&C Utilities discovered the collapsed archway after performing an inspection of the road and determined the emergency repairs were needed.
Motorists heading north from downtown may either use Meeting Street a few blocks east or Pitt or Smith streets to the west.
The city installed a series of brick drainage archways under its streets in the mid-19th century and many remain in use today, although they're slightly less effective because of sea level rise.
The city has been working to install a far deeper set of drainage tunnels and pumps, including ongoing projects in the city market area and along the Septima P. Clark Parkway.