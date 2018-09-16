So you evacuated and now you are headed back to Charleston with thousands of others returning home. Roads are likely to be crowded, lines long at the Charleston International Airport and even the buses may be carrying a heavy load.
It's time for a little patience as you head back in.
Here's some information you will need coming back:
Roads
As of Sunday, roadways are back to normal on Interstate 26 and the lane reversal is a thing of the past. But there are likely to be a lot of people jamming the roads after the mandatory evacuation as families head back for school and work on Monday.
The S.C. Department of Transportation has asked that residents returning to the area remain patient and expect lengthy travel times, potentially blocked roadways or detours back to evacuated areas. Drivers should not go around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders.
DOT has created a web map of weather-related road conditions that can help you plan your travel.
Driving into flooded waters is considered the most dangerous and potentially fatal acts in the post-hurricane period.
A passenger in a pickup truck was killed in Georgetown early Sunday morning when the driver hit water on a road, causing the vehicle to hydroplane and flip.
Weather
Florence is now a tropical depression and is expected to lift northwest into the Upstate and the North Carolina mountains late in the day, according to the National Weather Service. They are watching for rain in northeast Charleston County.
Also, the weather service says the potential for localized flash flooding appears to be southeast of Jamestown around McClellanville and the South Santee River area.
Trash and debris
The city of Charleston's residential trash and garbage pickup will resume on the normal schedule starting Monday. Throughout the week, crews will pick up all garbage and debris placed at the curb (excluding e-waste), even bags that do not fit in the cart. Commercial trash and garbage collection resumes today.
The Bees Ferry Landfill and Charleston County Convenience Centers will be open on Monday. Curbside recycling will resume Monday on a normal schedule.
Residents in other areas should contact your municipality for more information.
Grocery stores and restaurants
The plywood is coming down as grocery stories reopen on their Sunday morning schedule, and restaurants restock to start serving customers. However, you might want to call ahead and see if your favorite business or restaurant has reopened before you head there.
Airports
The runways at Charleston International were reopened to commercial flights Saturday.
Delta Air Lines planned to operate a "few" flights on Saturday while a JetBlue Airways spokesman said the carrier planned to resume service Sunday.
Air carriers serving the Myrtle Beach International Airport have tentatively scheduled their flight operations to resume on Sunday.
It is recommended that departing passengers arrive at the airport earlier than normal to account for extra time that may be required at airline check-in and TSA checkpoint screening.
Passengers should contact their air carrier for information on cancellations, for rebooking assistance and for information on travel waivers.
CARTA buses
Regular bus service resumes on Sunday with the Sunday schedule. For route information and news about the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, go to ridecarta.com or CARTA's feeds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Services will be back to normal on Monday.
Power outages
If you need to report an outage, how to do that depends on which utility supplies your electricity. Each of the utilities also has an outage map on its website where you can get updates.
• South Carolina Electric & Gas: Call the automated response line at 1-888-333-4465 or report online at sceg.com.
• Santee Cooper: Call 1-888-769-7688 or report online at santeecooper.com.
• Berkeley Electric Cooperative: Call 1-888-253-4232 or report online at berkeleyelectric.coop.
If you lost power and are using a generator, do not use it indoors. Running generators inside homes, garages or other enclosed areas can cause fatal carbon monoxide poisoning.