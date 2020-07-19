Columbia's tide of student housing keeps rising despite coronavirus uncertainty

COLUMBIA — More student housing keeps coming to Columbia, but all the uncertainty hanging over college campuses amid the coronavirus pandemic could finally put the brakes on growth.

In the past week, two already planned housing projects downtown have received key approvals from the city and Richland County. A separate major private student housing project near Williams-Brice Stadium is being readied for students next month, while yet another is being built in the Vista.

All this work assumes increasing demand for student housing, but the coronavirus could change the growth trend at the University of South Carolina. Enrollment at the university this fall appears to be about the same as the year before, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said, after years of growth. Some students, however, might opt to stay home and exercise the option to take classes online.

Especially this year, numbers on enrollment won't be clear until students show up on campus, Stensland said. USC's budgeting includes a possibility of an up to 10 percent reduction in enrollment, but university staff expects any reduction in student ranks to be substantially smaller than that, he said.

As USC President Bob Caslen has taken the reins, he said continued growth of the Columbia campus is not a given. Growth is one of the factors that needs to be decided upon as one part of his agenda for the university, Caslen has said.

So potential investors are facing major questions going forward, especially because of the COVID-19 changes to college schedules.

"The effects of the virus will be here for the next 18 months," said Ben Kelly, a senior broker at NAI Columbia real estate firm.

New investments planned before the coronavirus shutdown are going forward, however, even as Columbia now has 15 private apartment properties catering to USC students, according to the university's online guide.

On Tuesday, Richland County Council gave final approval to a tax break sought for a 16-story student housing tower on Assembly Street in downtown, one that is expected to bring more than 650 added student beds to downtown. The project will receive a 50 percent tax break for its spending that builds public infrastructure such as more than 400 public parking spaces in its garage.

Another project will bring new apartments near the USC School of Law building on Gervais Street, which has been approved on reconsideration despite some neighborhood complaints about the size being wrong for the district. Neighbors believe that the 8-story location close to USC will attract many students.

Columbia was a late bloomer on the student housing market, eventually using a 50 percent property tax break for 10 years to lure investment downtown. The result was a blossoming of projects in the city in the past decade.

Enrollment increases and high occupancy rates have remained so high that the growth continued even after the tax break was dropped in lieu of a more general investment incentive to cover public infrastructure costs.

The student housing project on Huger Street, called the Nine at Columbia, pressed forward with starting construction before the coronavirus shutdown despite not getting any tax break or city approval to have as many units as it wanted, said Ben Kelly, a senior broker at NAI Columbia real estate firm.

The project is being built with about 380 units after it did not receive a zoning clearance to build about 480 units, Kelly said. The market for student housing was so hot in Columbia that the project made sense despite those limits, he said.

Indeed, most private student housing projects have had high occupancy rates, with USC students usually moving off-campus after their required first year of on-campus living.

The Hub at Columbia, the student housing development that was built into a huge former office space on Main Street, has had 100 percent occupancy for the past three years, according to Sheena Carpenter, the regional property manager for owners Core Spaces.

Another project is opening this August: Reign Living at the Stadium is offering 504 rooms close to Williams-Brice Stadium. According to the project's Facebook page, almost all its spaces have been filled.

Other developments are pushing to book their space, offering gift cards of up to $500 or other incentives to fill their last rooms before the semester begins.

The current uncertainty is finally slowing down the pipeline of student housing projects, Kelly said. Student housing will be like other developments such as offices: trying to figure out the new normal in the coming months, Kelly said.

The medium- and long-term effects of the turn to online learning are not clear, and the uncertainty is making developers pause in their plans, Kelly said.

Some in the community are worried that Columbia could be stuck with buildings that are not easy to repurpose from student housing. Council member Allison Terracio voted against approving the Richland County tax break for the tower planned on Assembly Street near Richland Library, which passed 5-4.

She heard from residents in nearby neighborhoods such as Arsenal Hill who have concerns about the density of students next to their neighborhoods.

There also are lingering concerns that the student housing market cannot expand forever, especially since the coronavirus has changed so much. Student housing apartments are designed to provide multiple bedrooms off one common area, a design that might not suit apartment dwellers in general.

"I hope we are taking a moment to pause and reassess everything," Terracio said.

Residents in the Arsenal Hill and Vista neighborhoods thought that the student housing projects were not a good fit for their areas.

Students are always part of Columbia neighborhoods, said Jonathan Comish, president of the Arsenal Hill neighborhood group. Yet students are only part-time residents, so having so many come and go would be a substantial change to the neighborhood, he said.

Student housing also is often hastily built and not of the quality as the historic neighborhoods nearby, he said.

"What we want is new neighbors, and that is not what we will get with student housing," Comish said.