COLUMBIA — Columbia College, a women's college in South Carolina's capital city, will begin admitting male students as early as fall 2021.

The college in a statement said it began considering enrollment model changes in 2017 "to strengthen the college’s position."

Among private colleges in the state, Columbia College had the second-largest drop in enrollment from fall 2017 to 2018, according to statistics from the Commission on Higher Education.

Enrollment fell 17 percent to 1,252 students in the latest data available.

Over the past decade, the college's drop in enrollment was nearly twice the average rate when compared with South Carolina's other private colleges.

"While enrollment is 'a' factor it's not 'the' factor," college President Carol Moore said.

She said surveys have shown a declining interest among 18- and 19-year-olds in studying at a women-only institution.

“We are excited about the possibility of making Columbia College a place that can accommodate all students in the future," Board Chairman Toby Goodlett said in a statement. "With our rich history, our quest is to always provide learning opportunities that prepare students for a successful future.”

The college, which was founded in 1854, has previously accepted men into a limited number of programs but this expands that option. The student body was 79 percent women in fall 2018. There were 272 men enrolled in evening, online and graduate degree courses that same semester.

The college said that even with the change, it will maintain its designation as a women’s college.

Moore said this will be done by offering two separate “tracks,” allowing women to choose between female-only or co-ed.

While the college still has much to do to finalize plans, students are likely to have options like women-only classes as long as class size allows, Moore said.

She said this will be particularly important in science, math and technology fields where the industry has been male-dominated and "not always woman-friendly."

Columbia College is one of only two women's colleges in the state alongside Converse College in the Upstate.

The college plans to host a number of informational sessions on the process with students, staff and alumnae.

While the college does not know how all of its supporters and benefactors will take the news, Moore said, there are several graduates on the board and all have been supportive of the new direction.

Separately, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges placed the college on a 12-month warning last June, sanctioning it for "significant non-compliance" with accreditation standards.

The standards where Columbia is out of compliance are related to the college’s finances and its assessments of its degree programs.

Moore said the college goes back before the commission April 1.

She said the warning status had no bearing on the board's decision to go co-ed and she does not think the sanctions stand in the way of the college's efforts to increase enrollment.