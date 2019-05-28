COLUMBIA — It could be a town slogan, joining “Famously Hot” and “Soda City.”
“You’re in a hurry, you will get stopped by a train.”
It’s life. Columbia, old railroad town that it is, has numerous active tracks crossing many busy thoroughfares. One line bisects downtown by crossing Assembly Street, then on to Rosewood and the Beltline; this particular train is always good for backing up traffic during home football games at Williams-Brice Stadium.
But a new improvement plan set to start this fall will remove a couple of railroad crossings and add another roadway. While it will eliminate two troublesome crossings, it will also decrease the ways to get around a long-running or stalled train by one.
The crossing southwest of Carolina Coliseum on Devine Street, long used as a shortcut for students to either Huger Street (leading to Interstate 26) or to the numerous student dwellings lining Huger and Pulaski streets, will be blocked off.
Another crossing on the Southeast corner of USC’s Greek Village (Gadsden Street) will also be cut off.
A bridge with two car lanes and bike paths will extend Greene Street over the tracks, creating a pathway from Colonial Life Arena to Pulaski and Huger. Greene is currently cut off by a stand of brush and an embankment leading to the railroad track.
The bridge will be built first and construction is estimated to last two years. At that time, the two current crossings on Devine and Gadsden will be fenced off and closed to traffic.
Freshmen attending South Carolina were often advised to drive around downtown in their first few days of college, discovering the train crossings and the shortcuts that go with them.
The line that crosses Assembly and extends past Founders Park could often be bypassed by cutting through Greek Village (if the train hadn’t yet advanced that far).
In two years, those shortcuts will be eliminated by one, and traffic coming to events at CLA will have to take the new bridge instead of cutting over Devine Street. Yet the latter path will improve safety at that spot, since the rise of so many new apartment complexes often has students walking or biking on a two-lane road.
The biggest problem is residents of The Apartments at Palmetto Compress, who now can walk directly from the Coliseum to their place, will have to walk a block up, a block over and a block back to get home.
All of the train problems won’t go away since the city can’t do anything with the Assembly and Rosewood crossings without major reconstruction.