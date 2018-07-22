COLUMBIA — Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin's rising national profile and ascension to president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors has earned him conference invites around the globe that quietly have cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
Since taking office in 2010, Benjamin has taken more than 70 trips hosted by various civic and government groups. He has traveled to Taiwan, the Netherlands and Italy, while also taking pricey stays at hotels in Miami Beach and Austin.
Benjamin said he considers his trips as city business that provide a benefit to Columbia.
“Travel is part of the job of being a mayor — at least in the 21st century,” Benjamin said. “Leaders must work with, develop relationships with and learn from the best practices of their colleague mayors in sister cities.”
But when Benjamin is invited to events, organizers don’t always cover all of his travel expenses. Taxpayers are left to foot the rest of the mayor’s bills.
Benjamin charged taxpayers nearly $30,000 for his travel covering a sampling of 20 trips between 2013 and 2017, according to credit card statements requested and reviewed by The Post and Courier.
The charges included $15,400 on flights, $11,200 on hotels and $2,100 on Ubers or cab rides, the card statements show.
Benjamin’s overall travel costs covered by taxpayers is likely higher. He was out of the state almost every month in 2017 alone, sometimes traveling to several destinations in a single week.
In Columbia, the mayor and city council members have money set aside for travel expenses.
Benjamin is not doing anything wrong by charging the city for unreimbursed expenses while on these trips, said Greg Adams, an ethics expert who teaches at University of South Carolina School of Law.
"This is a legitimate city business," Adams said. "It’s a legitimate thing for you to write about in the paper and for voters to consider. If they’re not happy about it, talk to their city councilman and contact the mayor."
Columbia City Council members described Benjamin's travel as a worthwhile investment that brings attention to South Carolina's capital city.
“The profile that he’s able to shine on Columbia has real potential to expose people to what a great community we are,” Councilman Daniel Rickenmann said.
'A big personality'
Benjamin, a 48-year-old well-connected attorney who succeeded longtime Mayor Bob Coble, has become a go-to Democrat in South Carolina for presidential hopefuls.
He recently earned attention from 2020 prospects, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Benjamin also made the first cut of Hillary Clinton's potential 2016 vice presidential nominees.
He's led other national organizations, including the African-American Mayors Association and Municipal Bonds for America, a nonpartisan group that educates state and local officials on bond financing.
Benjamin was named president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors after serving two years as the group's vice president.
He has made several national news appearances and is a frequent visitor to Capitol Hill where he advocates for improving the country's water systems and roadways, and making cities more tech savvy.
In addition to regular commitments with the Conference of Mayors, Benjamin is sought after for speaking engagements across the country for such organizations as the Urban League and the New Leaders Council, a group that trains and promotes young elected officials. He also has spoken at the University of Virginia and Harvard University.
“Steve is a big personality, who is very policy savvy,” said Bakari Sellers, a former state representative and a Benjamin ally. “There’s been no better advocate for Columbia and the region.”
But those trips regularly come with a price for taxpayers.
Taxpayers paid $3,420 in charges at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau Resort, a luxury hotel where Benjamin attended a Conference of Mayors meeting in June 2016.
Benjamin charged taxpayers $2,000 for his stay at the Westin Hotel Austin in March 2016, when the mayor attended a five-day Conference of Mayors gathering at the South by Southwest music and arts festival.
Benjamin charged $6,100 for his travel in September 2017, including a $1,200 charges at the Marriott Marquis in Washington and a $490 charge at Hyatt Regency New Orleans.
Benjamin said his trips had legitimate business purposes. They typically include days full of meetings, panels and networking, he said. And his participation with the U.S. Conference of Mayors has helped Columbia receive nearly $200,000 in grants from the group, he said.
"This is work," Benjamin said.
Among his trips:
• A five-day tour of Copenhagen in October 2017 as part of a delegation of several U.S. mayors sponsored by the Knight Foundation.
• A March 2014 visit to Tai Chung, Taiwan, a sister city of Columbia. Benjamin said he and Richland County Councilman Norman Jackson also visited the capital city of Taipei to observe the area’s manufacturing.
• A meeting in Florence, Italy, with then-mayor Matteo Renzi, who is now the Italian prime minister, in March 2013. Renzi presented Benjamin the key to Florence, which sits in Benjamin’s office at City Hall.
Benjamin said he has not accepted any speaking fees for his trips. When one is offered, he gives the money to charity, he said. Benjamin recently directed a $5,000 offer to the Girl Scouts and Benedict College, according to city staff.
To be sure, organizers pay for most of Benjamin's major travel expenses, and not all of his trips come with a public cost.
When Benjamin and his wife attended a three-day trip to the Netherlands in September 2016 for the inaugural convening of the Global Parliament of Mayors, their more than $19,000 in flight and hotel costs were paid for entirely by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, records show.
'Job is not a moneymaker'
The mayor is spending much of his time this year traveling. During the first four months of 2018, Benjamin spent 40 business days, or roughly half his time, out of town, according to a Post and Courier review of Benjamin's calendars.
Benjamin was absent for one council meeting this year in May, when he met in Los Angeles with the governors of Michigan and Colorado for a forum on gun control.
Mayors who accept paid trips from outside groups are required to report the payments in their annual state financial disclosures.
Benjamin said he runs "the most transparent government office in South Carolina." His staff provided backup documents for several of his trips upon the newspaper's request.
Benjamin reported more than 20 trips last year, an amount of travel likely unmatched among other South Carolina leaders without association with national groups.
By comparison, Gov. Henry McMaster, who took office in January 2017, reported one out-of-state trip last year, to the Republican Governors Association gathering in Miami in May 2017.
Few would dispute Benjamin’s impact on Columbia. He points to budget surpluses in five of the past seven years, a property tax cut and a recently revitalized Main Street as major accomplishments.
Benjamin said his work comes at a “great personal expense.” The mayor said he works more than 40 hours a week on Columbia issues, though his $75,000-a-year position is technically part time.
“This job is not a moneymaker,” Benjamin said. “I’ve given up a lot more income by serving the people. That’s the nature of public service.”