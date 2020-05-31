Columbia responds, reacts after day of tense street protests

COLUMBIA — Community and business leaders in South Carolina's capital city spent Sunday morning assessing damage and taking stock of what needs to happen moving forward after a destructive protest moved through the area.
Restaurant workers and volunteers were picking up water bottles and discarded signs, sweeping broken glass shards and boarding up windows all over the Vista Sunday morning, where reminders of the protest’s violence were visible even after city street sweepers finished their work.
An employee who was picking up trash outside Carolina Western Pub on Lady Street said protesters broke in through the front door last night and vandalized the bar. He would not provide his name or say more, saying the pub’s owner had ordered employees not to speak with reporters.
A red brick came through the original glass window of the century-old Mellow Mushroom building on Gervais Street last night and spewed shattered glass across the restaurant’s hardwood floors. Mellow Mushroom manager John Wallace said no one was in the restaurant last night when the damage was done. But they had hired a contractor to board up the windows in case of any future protests.
“I’m upset,” Wallace said. “I’m pissed off.”
He decided to keep the brick. It was sitting on the bar Sunday morning.
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat whose district includes the Vista area, said city police and the Richland County Sheriff's Department handled the situation professionally.
"The response by the city police department, the sheriff's department, I want to commend them on their restraint and their very focused response. I think they all rose to the occasion. There's always that fear of police overreacting, and they did not do that here," Harpootlian said.
The Columbia Police Department arrested more than a dozen people on Saturday, and responded to two evening calls of shots fired, though nobody was injured, the agency said on its Twitter page Sunday.
Three officers were assaulted, two sustained cuts to their faces from broken glass and other had heat exhaustion, officials said. One officer remains hospitalized.
Harpootlian, a former Fifth Judicial Circuit solicitor, condemned the violent turn of events that took place, following an afternoon of peaceful protests.
"The idea of peaceful protest is something all of us support. What this has turned into is an abomination," he said. "It's more than just a bridge too far. It not only doesn't serve the purpose, it exacerbates the pushback on the purpose. It will justify the idea that violence against African Americans is OK because 'look at them, they're burning down our cities' and it's not good for the civil rights movement."'
House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, whose Columbia district also includes the merchant area struck Saturday, was on the ground there Sunday morning surveying the damage and speaking with business owners.
Mason Crowson, owner of The Aristocrat wine bar on Washington Street, spent Saturday handing out water, charging phones and hosing down tear-gassed protesters who were demonstrating outside the nearby Columbia police headquarters.
He and bartender Liz Warren stayed all night trying to provide support to anyone who needed it. They picked up 10 bags of trash from the Vista’s streets Sunday morning, filling them mostly with water bottles that had been drained or hurled during Saturday’s protests.
The pair saved some of their favorite signs that were discarded by protesters, taping them to the Aristocrat’s front window.
When a man drove up Sunday morning and accused them of being radical leftists who were dividing Americans, they disagreed respectfully and parted ways.
Rutherford participated in the Statehouse rally earlier Saturday and was encouraged by the strong show of support. But when things turned violent, Rutherford grew worried.
"The line is drawn when you start damaging and destroying property, when you start harming others, because your message gets muddled as soon as you do, and that's when we have to stop," he said. "We don't need our city to look like that."
Vista workers surveying the damage learned that police cruisers weren’t the only cars that were torched during Saturday’s protests.
A van owned by the Congaree Vista Guild, a nonprofit that promotes the restaurant and entertainment district, was found burnt to a crisp in a parking garage near the Columbia police station.
“Why they would do that, I don’t know,” said Bobby Gillespie, a Vista Guild employee who was picking up bottles and canisters from the district’s sidewalks Sunday morning.