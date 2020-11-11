Columbia rail congestion fix gaining steam after decades of delays for motorists

COLUMBIA — A new state Department of Transportation undertaking could within a few years bring an end to train-related traffic delays along a busy Columbia corridor.

Known as the Assembly Street Railroad Separation Project, the venture — which could end up costing around $400 million — proposes several options to streamline surface and rail travel in a 1.2-mile radius that incorporates some of Columbia's most popular locations including Five Points, the Capital City Mill District and State Fairgrounds complex.

The conceptual plans are the furthest steps taken in decades to try and remedy the problem.

“The track alignments have been around there forever, and in some cases precede the road crossings that are out there,” said Joey McIntyre, who is managing the project for the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Until a preferred option is identified, it’s too early for a cost analysis, and construction isn’t likely to begin before 2024, he added.

The study area either includes or borders some of Columbia’s highest-traveled spots, such as Five Points, the Capital City Mill District and the State Fairgrounds. Its one-square-mile boundaries are:

• Blossom Street to the northwest

• Norfolk Southern’s line to Pickens Street

• Norfolk Southern’s line one mile southeast of Rosewood Drive to the J.B. Owens Airport

• Catawba Circle/Heyward Street/Dreyfuss Road and Assembly Street to the west

On top of added noise and air pollution, the train delays pose safety threats to pedestrians, DOT officials say.

“The downtown area has continued to see an increase in residential development and with an increase in development, other uses tend to follow including commercial/retail and other support services for the residential growth,” an agency explainer of the project said.

In addition to track consolidations and closure of rail crossings in some places, the alternatives suggest bridges over existing lines and possible connectors that could either divert trains or vehicles via a Huger Street crossing.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat who worked with city leaders to create its first "quiet zone" along 14 crossings, said he'll be speaking with transportation officials to learn more about each proposal.

"It's something that should be done. I'm not quite sure which alternative I'm in favor of," he said.

The Central Midlands Council of Governments projects the area’s population to grow between 33 and 150 percent through 2050, with most of that coming in urbanized areas.

City leaders started talking about the need for a track realignment in the early 1980s, but as growth has continued it has become a top priority.

DOT planners will come up with a shorter list of proposals and open them to public input throughout most of next year.