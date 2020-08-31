Columbia police officer fired after using racial slur during Five Points dispute

The Columbia Police Department fired a White officer after he used the n-word during a Saturday night argument with Five Points bar patrons.

A statement released Monday night said that the department's Chain of Command Disciplinary Review Board convened that afternoon to hear findings about the incident.

Sgt. Chad Walker, a 14-year veteran of the force, was among officers who entered Bar None on Harden Street at 11 p.m. to halt alcohol sales as part of a statewide order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the department said in a statement on Sunday.

A man was heard uttering the n-word at Walker as patrons left. Walker then began to argue with a group of people outside the bar that a Black man called him the n-word, according to a video shared on social media. Patrons asked the officer to stop using the word and bickered over his behavior.

Walker was suspended on Sunday without pay, hours after the incident.

On Monday. the board reviewed video and findings of an internal investigation before unanimously deciding that Walker violated policies regarding unsatisfactory performance and courtesy, the department said. He was fired.

The department said its philosophy on discipline considers the degree of harm caused by the violations along with the officer's experience and past record.

“We will continue to hold each other to the professional, ethical, and moral standards expected by our citizens and place the highest priority on maintaining public trust," Chief Skip Holbrook said in a statement. "As I’ve stated before, when setbacks occur and mistakes are made, we must be willing to acknowledge them, fix them, learn from them, and continue to move forward together."