Columbia police investigating suspicious water bottles during protests

During the weekend's protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Columbia police found suspicious water bottles they believe were filled with a caustic substance that injured a few officers.

The Columbia police bomb squad found plastic water bottles filled with a white, milky substance and partially covered in duct tape. The bottles were found in the area of Lincoln, Laurel and Richland streets.

Columbia police contacted the State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI after a field test revealed the bottles contained a small trace of a substance that can be caustic to the skin. Further analysis is needed at a federal lab.

Three Columbia police officers have complained of burns, blisters, irritation and redness on their hands and arms that could have resulted from contact with such a substance. The officers were treated on May 30 during what police referred to as the "hostile protests" on that day.

Columbia police, SLED and the FBI are investigating whether there is a direct link between the officers' injuries and the bottles.

“This may suggest evidence of not a spontaneous or peaceful protest but an orchestrated and planned attack against law enforcement. Those who choose violence over peace will continue to be held accountable for their criminal actions," Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a press release.

“Bottles filled with corrosive materials are not instruments of protest. They are instruments that are designed to seriously injure those that serve to protect the right of people to protest. Unfortunately those that chose to peacefully protest rarely see this side of what we face," said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott in the release.

Police ask that anyone who comes into contact with abandoned bottles does not touch them, and should call 911. Anyone with info about the bottles or who may have possessed them can call 888-CRIME-SC.